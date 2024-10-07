Trump’s Proposed Tariffs Are a Gift to the Rich

The Republican Party repeatedly claims that it is against increasing taxes on most Americans. But that is exactly what Donald Trump, the party’s presidential nominee, is proposing by promising to impose across-the-board import tariffs.
WASHINGTON, DC – The heart of Donald Trump’s proposed economic policies are big new tariffs on all goods imported into the United States. The former US president claims that tariffs will protect jobs, increase wages, and usher in a new era of American prosperity. Apparently convinced that he has found an economic panacea, Trump proudly calls himself the “Tariff Man.”
