What If Trump Keeps His Promises?
In most democracies, the primary concern after an election is that the winners will fail to deliver on their campaign promises. The 2024 US presidential election is one of those rare instances where there is a palpable fear that the newly elected leader will actually follow through.
ITHACA, NEW YORK – As the dust settles after one of the most turbulent presidential elections in American history, many are questioning whether President-elect Donald Trump will deliver on his economic agenda and – assuming he follows through on his campaign promises – what impact his policies will have on the United States and the rest of the world.