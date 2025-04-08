Up Against Trump’s Tariff Wall
Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on all goods imports confirm that he is committed to “liberating” America from the very system that made it more prosperous than any economy in history. As the historian Arnold Toynbee observed, great civilizations tend to die not by murder, but by suicide.
NEW YORK – Globalization helped make the United States the most prosperous country in history. But many Americans apparently did not feel (or appreciate) it, so they voted to “liberate” themselves from the system that America built. President Donald Trump is now delivering for them, and the consequences are reverberating around the world.