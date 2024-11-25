A Better Alternative to Trump’s Tariffs

US President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to impose across-the-board tariffs is unlikely to provide meaningful relief to workers displaced by import competition. A targeted adjustment program that combines retraining opportunities for younger workers and support for older ones would be more effective and less expensive.
WASHINGTON, DC – Over the past 75 years, global prosperity, poverty reduction, and economic growth rates have reached unprecedented levels, largely driven by the open multilateral trading system. By lowering tariffs and reducing transportation and communication costs, this system has enabled efficient producers to access new markets in a competitive global environment, thereby fostering innovation.
