Rescuing America’s Economy from Trump
Having witnessed Donald Trump's aggression toward Mexico and Canada despite their previous willingness to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, the rest of the world is now thinking about how to mitigate the risk from the United States. The US could soon find itself in a position analogous to post-Brexit Britain.
BERKELEY – In a recent podcast interview with Ezra Klein of The New York Times, Gillian Tett of the Financial Times fell into what has become a common trap: “sanewashing” the economic policies of US President Donald Trump’s second administration.