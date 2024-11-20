Are Tariffs Worth It?

US President-elect Donald Trump's administration will face a wary, inflation-sensitive public and a Chinese regime that is well prepared to pursue large-scale retaliation. If it is serious about introducing new tariffs, it will need to clarify its priorities and then choose among conflicting policy goals.
NEW HAVEN – US President-elect Donald Trump’s promise to impose a 60% tariff on imports from China, and a 10-20% tariff on all other imports has triggered a public debate about whether such policies are really so bad. After all, a tariff is a consumption tax, and most economists favor taxes on consumption over income taxes, since the former are more efficient and easier to administer.
