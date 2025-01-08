Could Trump’s Tariffs Help Democratize China?
US-China trade imbalances might seem like an economic problem, but political engagement is an essential part of the solution. By forcing China to nurture its middle class, US President-elect Donald Trump’s tariffs might open the way for political change of the sort Western leaders expected to see in China decades ago.
MADISON, WISCONSIN – Assessments of US President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to impose high tariffs on Chinese imports tend to focus on their likely economic consequences. But the tariffs’ impact on China’s politics might prove to be far more profound.