Trump’s Tariffs Are Illegal, but That Won’t Matter
US President Donald Trump’s own words are sufficient evidence that his latest tariffs are unlawful, since they are not responses to his declared “emergency” at the southern border. But US courts are unlikely to do anything about it, further underscoring how weak America’s constitutional order has become.
CHICAGO – US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on Mexican, Canadian, and Chinese imports rest on shaky legal ground. But they are unlikely to be struck down in court. By exploiting a gap between the law and brute power, the Trump administration is laying bare the weakness of America’s constitutional order.