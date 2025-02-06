How Not to Respond to Trump’s Tariffs

Everyone knows that a schoolyard bully must be met with determined opposition if he is to be deterred. But when it comes to Donald Trump’s deranged trade tariffs, the best response is to remain calm, back away, and let the bully keep punching himself.
CAMBRIDGE – By wielding the threat of imposing across-the-board tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China for no justifiable reason, US President Donald Trump has demonstrated that he is a major risk for America and its trade partners. But how other countries respond to Trump’s reckless policies will ultimately determine how much damage the global economy will sustain. America’s trade partners need to keep their cool and resist the temptation to magnify the insanity.
