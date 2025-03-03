Trump’s Imaginary Victories
On February 4, Donald Trump pretended that mild concessions by Canada and Mexico warranted a 30-day postponement of tariffs, and he will probably postpone them again. This reflects a broader pattern: Trump declares war, and when it becomes apparent that he cannot win, he pretends he already has.
CAMBRIDGE – The torrent of far-out policy moves that Donald Trump has announced during the first month of his second presidency has left pundits struggling to find method to the madness.