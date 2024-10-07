Trump’s Tariffs Are an Opportunity for Harris
Rather than cynically embracing the new consensus against free trade, the Democrats should be promoting a more honest debate about the issue and tailoring their own policy proposals accordingly. To allow tariffs to become the new normal would be to invite economic – and potentially geopolitical – catastrophe.
PRINCETON – Although trade policy is being debated everywhere, rarely is it addressed honestly. Instead of focusing on costs and benefits, the issue is crudely framed as a matter of “foreign” versus “domestic” production. This lack of serious debate about economic openness will have catastrophic consequences. The new consensus that has emerged can only end in tears.