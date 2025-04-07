Trump’s Tariffs and the Will to Power

Donald Trump views tariffs as much more than a policy. While they will make life materially worse for people around the world – not least Americans – what matters to him is the spectacle of a heroic leader demonstrating his capacity to induce shock and awe.
NEW YORK – In the days since US President Donald Trump unleashed his tariff tsunami on the world, economists, investors, and business leaders have almost universally questioned its rationality. As a policy matter, they are right to be scratching their heads. But Trump’s tariffs are not simply about policy. They are of a piece with the animating features of his MAGA (“Make America Great Again”) movement: contempt for science and the rule of law, persistent lying, and a propensity for irrational theorizing.
