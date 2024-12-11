Trump’s Tariffs Will Backfire

The apparent goal of US tariffs targeting China has always been to contain China's rise as a global power. But unless Trump takes a prudent approach to tariffs on imports from the rest of the world, it is the US that will be contained, in terms of both economic dynamism and global influence.
TOKYO – US President-elect Donald Trump appears committed to imposing high tariffs on imports to the United States – or, at least, using the threat of tariffs to bend US trading partners to his will. Trump now says he will enact a 25% tariff on all imports from Canada and Mexico on his first day in office, and raise tariffs on goods from China by 10%. And he has previously advocated 60-100% tariffs on imports from China and 10-20% tariffs on imports from all other countries, including allies.
TOKYO – US President-elect Donald Trump appears committed to imposing high tariffs on imports to the United States – or, at least, using the threat of tariffs to bend US trading partners to his will. Trump now says he will enact a 25% tariff on all imports from Canada and Mexico on his first day in office, and raise tariffs on goods from China by 10%. And he has previously advocated 60-100% tariffs on imports from China and 10-20% tariffs on imports from all other countries, including allies.