Tariff Man Doubles Down

Some of US President Donald Trump’s defenders insist that his tariff threats are intended merely to wring concessions from other countries. But his policies so far suggest that he is fully committed to a protectionist agenda, with grave – and possibly irreversible – implications for the US and global economies.
WASHINGTON, DC – US President Donald Trump has long been a staunch advocate of import tariffs, proudly calling himself “Tariff Man” and asserting that “tariff” is “the most beautiful word in the dictionary.” During his first term, Trump significantly disrupted the multilateral trading system by raising tariffs on Chinese imports and undermining the World Trade Organization. But the size and scope of the tariffs he has imposed since his return to the White House have shocked the world.
WASHINGTON, DC – US President Donald Trump has long been a staunch advocate of import tariffs, proudly calling himself “Tariff Man” and asserting that “tariff” is “the most beautiful word in the dictionary.” During his first term, Trump significantly disrupted the multilateral trading system by raising tariffs on Chinese imports and undermining the World Trade Organization. But the size and scope of the tariffs he has imposed since his return to the White House have shocked the world.