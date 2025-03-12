The Fed, the Fund, and the Bank in Trump’s Crosshairs
Unlike during his first term, US President Donald Trump no longer seems to care if his policies wreak havoc in financial markets. This time around, Trump seems to be obsessed with his radical approach to institutional deconstruction, which includes targeting the Federal Reserve, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank.
BERKELEY – During his first presidential term, Donald Trump took a relatively light-touch approach to the Federal Reserve, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank. He jawboned the Fed to reduce interest rates but did not demand that it clear its decisions with the White House or otherwise seriously challenge its independence.