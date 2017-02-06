特朗普的混沌政府理论

jagjeet sinha FEB 7, 2017

DEMICRACY ALWAYS DELIVERS

The barometer for "The New Abnormal" is Brexit and Brexit plus plus - Democracy has delivered its verdicts.

Enlargement of Europe and its Unionization @ Brussels - had changed the Sectarian Majority within.

ClubMed now has nearly 75% majority within The EU - and World domination it's principal agenda.

Brexit was inevitable - The First Brexit nearly 500 years ago resulted in The Anglosphere.

Peace n Prosperity in Europe was not created by either The Congress of Vienna or The Treaty of Versailles.

The Anglosphere has been the only guarantee - Salvation for hapless European Migration, for 500 years.

In challenging The Anglosphere - The EU has written its own epitaph, every 100 years.

France and Germany inside ClubMed poses the same threats as ClubRed with Russia and China.

In guaranteeing the Security of ClubMed or ClubRed - The Anglosphere puts itself in peril.

Threatened by Balkanization from Brussels - Brexit was inevitable.

The architecture created by EU has resulted in Brexit and Brexit plus plus.

Time to understand that The Challengers - France Germany Russia Arabia China - cannot supplant The Anglosphere yet.

Unless the EU can become The Magnet - like The Anglosphere - with financial capacity to harness migration and create Peace n Prosperity.

At the moment, Britain and Germany is the destination of 75% of European Migration - not France Italy Spain Poland Portugal.

Brexit and Brexit plus plus were both inevitable - Democracy always delivers.