特朗普的混沌政府理论

华沙—从特朗普宣誓就任美国总统的几周来看，很显然他想要颠覆作为“政治正确”的起点的进步平等（progressive-egalitarian）日程——不仅仅在美国，而是在全球。特朗普的“军师”、极右翼媒体“布莱巴特新闻”（Breitbart News）CEO史蒂芬·班农（Stephen Bannon）早就在着手布局这一意识形态工程，我们现在知道，他和特朗普的言论必须认真地按照字面意思对待。

特朗普的过渡期一开始令人安心，因为他认命了许多无可争议的资深人士（当然也是资深富豪）进入他的内阁。但是，履新之后，特朗普和班农就打开了地狱之门，开始不折不扣地实施他们的计划。

首先，特朗普任命班农为国家安全委员会最高机构首长委员会主任。接着，他任命名不见经传的英国雷丁大学商业研究教授泰德·马洛克（Ted Malloch）为美国驻欧盟大使。马洛克最近表示要“做空欧元”，并预测欧元活不过18个月。特朗普还提高了与墨西哥爆发贸易战的可能性，时不时“怼”一下美国大公司，还签发行政命令禁止七个穆斯林占人口主体国家的旅行者入境。

特朗普和班农想要实施的意识形态工程可能产生深远的地缘政治和经济影响，不仅是进步派，即便是我这样的彻头彻尾的保守派也应该感到担忧。要想知道他们究竟想走得多远，就必须明白他们的终极目的。

最令人不安的是，特朗普和班农的日程可能包括削弱、动摇乃至最后分解欧盟的政策。除了意识形态，你找不到其他原因可以解释特朗普对欧盟的公开敌意、他的怪异的大使任命，及其对欧盟主席图斯克的臭名昭著的一问：“下一个离开的国家是哪个？”

从常规地缘战略角度，欧盟可以说是美国政治和军事力量无成本的延伸。拜北约巨大的军事优势所赐以及欧盟作为阻止俄罗斯扩张的屏障作用所赐，美国得以避免卷入与俄罗斯的“热战”。与此同时，欧盟——以及日本——亦是可靠的经济和军事盟友，其友好态度可以让美国在“国际社会”中一言九鼎。

分解西方国际秩序根本不符合美国的国家利益——即使从民族主义的角度看也是如此。真正的“美国第一”政府应该正确地期待其盟友在北约中发挥作用、遵从美国在非欧洲问题上的外交政策。但它绝不会无故分解一个本质上是美国实力的免费放大器的北约，而特朗普的外交政策正准备这样做。

如果我对特朗普和班农的意识形态日程的估计正确，那么可以预言他们将设法在今年的法国总统竞选中支持极右翼的国民阵线领导人马琳·勒庞，并鼓励英国“硬退欧”（这只能给英国带来严重后果）。特朗普还有可能取消2014年俄罗斯吞并克里米亚后对它实施的制裁。毕竟，俄罗斯总统给普京和班农的意识形态异曲同工。

此外，我们不可对美国国防部长詹姆斯·马蒂斯（James Mattis）在其东亚之行中对韩国和日本做出的安全保证抱有多大希望。这些承诺的可靠性与特朗普向波兰总统杜达所做的“波兰可以指望美国”的承诺一样低。

在国内，美国人应该做好准备观赏政府解雇不严守这一其日程的官员，忽视约束其行动的法院禁制令。事实上，我们已经看到一些早期信号，比如纽约移民局忽视联邦法院对特朗普旅行禁令的紧急搁置令。

商业的前景也令人警醒。迟早，特朗普的破坏性外交政策将导致全球经济动荡、不确定性和投资下降——甚至带来全方位贸易战。而在国内，他对法治的削弱将让来自减税和去监管的经济收益付诸东流。

实施这一工程毫无疑问是特朗普的危险战略。他和共和党让美国公众的极化程度急剧升高，可能输掉2018年的中期选举和2020年总统竞选；甚至有可能导致他本人被弹劾。

有两个可能的原因可以解释特朗普为什么要如此冒险。首先，到目前为止，分裂一直对他有利，助他赢得了共和党提名和总统。政客总是将有效的策略进行到底——直到失效。

第二个解释是，班农正在吹响政治集结号，他更加热衷于建立一个持久的民粹主义“运动”而不是让特朗普连任。如果班农想改变美国的政治格局，那么被弹劾或败选的特朗普可以作为他的运动的理想牺牲品。

这对特朗普本身来说可能不太有利；但是，在这一情形中，特朗普的命运对班农造成多大影响，他眼中的目标将让美国和世界走向与他和他的推定老板所设定的截然不同的道路。