Présidence Trump : une bonne chose pour l’Europe ?

Steve Hurst JUL 6, 2017

Concentric circles is a popular phrase at the moment perhaps somebody has been watching ripples after throwing a stone into a pond. Concentric circles is a meaningless phrase because communities are either linear or nuclear or networked not concentric circles - and the phrase is a duck out from the desire for the blatantly unachievable idea of federalism. The EU's problem is a lack of consensus and the power of veto. From that follows it's problems with maintaining the Schengen Agreement which has broken down due to the migrant crisis and the looming problem of the euro driven by France's economic flatlining and Italy's monumental debt problem. if those cannot be sorted, which is currently unproven, you can forget a common EU defense military. The problems have not even started with the aging demographic which will introduce an exponential function on social and welfare costs. The EU will not be influenced by Trump one way or the other, it will be influenced by its internal digestion problems. It is part of the US mentality to believe it is more influential than it really is. look around at recent US foreign activity; QED.