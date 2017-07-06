6

特朗普给欧洲的礼物

牛津——在法国最近召开的一次会议上，一些欧洲人提出美国总统唐纳德·特朗普可能对欧洲发展有益的观点令美国客人非常惊讶。在特朗普返回欧洲参加G20汉堡峰会之际，我们应当问问自己他们的观点是否是正确的。

从绝大多数层面看，特朗普任总统对欧洲来讲都非常可怕。他似乎蔑视欧盟。他与德国总理安格拉·默克尔的关系比和土耳其独裁总统雷杰普·塔伊普·埃尔多安更加冷淡，他还对俄罗斯总统弗拉基米尔·普京十分倾慕。

此外，特朗普对英国即将退出欧盟持欢迎态度；在首次与特雷莎·梅首相会面时，据称他曾热情地问，“谁是下一个？”最后，特朗普拖了太久才重申北约（承诺相互防御的）协定第五条；他领导美国退出在欧洲非常受欢迎的巴黎气候协定；而且他削减美国提供给联合国的资金，而联合国一直是欧洲人强力支持的。

特朗普本人在欧洲不受欢迎丝毫不令人意外。最近公布的一次皮尤民意调查显示，仅有22%的英国人、14%的法国人和11%的德国人对特朗普有信心。但恰恰是这种不受欢迎——与其说是反美还不如说是反特朗普——却十分有助于强化欧洲的价值观。

今年年初，很多人担忧导致特朗普上台和英国脱欧的民族民粹主义大潮涌起可能会横扫欧洲，甚至会导致极右翼候选人马琳·勒庞当选法国总统。相反，民粹主义浪潮却似乎在特朗普当选达到高潮后逐渐消退。从那以后，民粹主义势力在奥地利和荷兰均遭遇了失败；法国民众选出了伊曼纽尔·马克龙这位中间派新手；而首推“硬”脱欧的梅在上个月举行的闪电大选中失去了议会多数。

欧洲仍然面对2008年全球金融危机以来已困扰其数十年的增长缓慢、失业率高企和政治不团结的挑战。但今年9月赢得德国大选的人一定会是温和派，而不是极端民族主义者，而且这位获胜者必须理解与马克龙合作，重新启动法德欧洲发展引擎有多重要。

英国退欧谈判注定会争议不断，而且错综复杂。对希望保留对欧盟单一市场准入权的英国“软脱欧派”来说，问题在于脱欧投票主要反应了对移民问题、而非单一市场规则细节的关注。但欧洲拒绝在不允许人员自由流动的前提下允许货物和服务自由流动。约有300万欧洲人目前居住在英国，此外还有一百万英国人居住在欧洲。

或许可以通过成立英欧联合机构来达成可能的妥协，上述机构将负责在确保双方民众权利的同时允许在某种程度上限制移民和某些货物。可以将这个机构想象为一个同心圆，自由流动代表欧盟核心集团的特点，而外围则允许采取某种程度的限制举措。

这样的妥协是否可行取决于欧洲是否灵活。过去，欧洲人曾说��允许在实现“越来越紧密联盟”的过程中允许各成员国采取“不同的速度”。现在必须修改这一联盟目标，用不同层次的比喻来取代不同速度。

许多欧洲精英已经在欧洲未来问题上采取更加灵活的态度，超越了设想成立独一无二欧洲机构的联盟目标。他们指出欧洲内部已经存在三种层次的成员关系：即关税同盟、欧元货币和取消内部边境的申根协定签署国。共同防务可能成为第四个。

过去，欧洲防务合作方面的进步不仅受到主权忧虑的钳制，而且还受制于美国提出的安全保障承诺。随着特朗普让欧洲对美国的可靠性产生怀疑，安全问题已经越来越引人注目。

建立欧洲共同防务体系的工作已经开始，但进展是十分缓慢的。除英国外，拥有大规模远征能力的只有法国，而德国则因为历史的原因无法参与进一步的工作。而且英国一向不愿意与北约产生任何竞争。但这样的态度正在开始发生变化。

这里，借用同心圆的比喻可能再次对理解有所帮助。在20世纪早期伊拉克战争爆发之前，有人提出在安全问题上，美国人和欧洲人的差异就像火星和金星一样大。但世界已经发生改变，欧洲目前面临着一系列外部威胁。俄国对格鲁吉亚和乌克兰的进攻提醒欧洲人他们在强大的邻国面前所面临的危险。遏制俄罗斯仍然需要北约的强大。

然而，另外一种威胁可能源自巴尔干半岛的暴力活动。某些观察家认为，最近马其顿刚刚与内战擦肩而过。欧洲维和部队或许会对地区稳定提供重要的帮助。

欧洲面临的第三种威胁来自北非和中东。利比亚陷入混乱并成为绝望移民危险地中海之旅的策源地，人们也很容易想见必须保护该地区民众并营救地区人质。在此，法国的远征能力与英国相结合或许可以保障安全局势。即使英国置身事外，其他欧洲国家也可以参与进来，就像德国现在在马里应对恐怖主义。

欧洲离共同防御体系还有很长的路要走，但必要性正在与日俱增。而颇具讽刺意味的是，事实可能证明这位不受欢迎的特朗普与其说是一种阻碍还不如说是一种帮助。

翻译：Xu Binbin