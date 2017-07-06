Francesco D'Allessandro JUL 7, 2017

Mr. Nye everyone seems to focus on the Trump phenomena without analyzing what forces brought him into power. It seems that every citizen who doesn't agree with elitist policies whether stemming from the UK, France, Germany or the US is not to be taken into political consideration by your clique. It is obvious from this opinion platform that anyone who dissents with your views is either a "deplorable", a far right zealot, a fascist or a populist. The millions who disagree with many of the policies for your world order are not to be heard. Is this what "democracy" has become? Look at your old recycled arguments for a strong EU; they fail to grasp the angst of large swaths of the population. Either the elites address the ailments that beseech the West or you will face a total disintegration of the system you have created. No longer are the global masses ignorant of the smoke and mirror shows that appear daily on the media; with each passing day the common people are realizing that the pressing issues they care about are being ignored or ridiculed. You can roll back momentarily the oncoming storms that are encroaching the Westphalia order but unless the Western citizenry and their elected officials unite into a strong bloc there will be nothing left but the ruins of our current civilization before the end of this century.