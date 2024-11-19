A Trump Boom?
With his remarkable electoral comeback, Donald Trump has defined an era in American political history. But his legacy will depend on whether his policies advance long-term American prosperity by cutting taxes and boosting investment, or undermine it with trade wars and mass deportations.
WASHINGTON, DC – Donald Trump’s stunning and decisive return to power makes it official: We live in the Age of Trump. The 2008 global financial crisis was a turning point in history, and it is now clear that Trump is the dominant political figure of the post-crisis period.