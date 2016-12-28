4

即将到来的短期主义

华盛顿—1月20日，唐纳德·特朗普将履行美国总统，这可能给美国和世界经济决策带来更多短期思维。果真如此的话，官方措施和长期目标日益冲突的局面可期，特别是在货币政策、发展和贸易方面。

在货币政策方面，我还记得2001年2月金融大崩盘后我担任土耳其经济部长时的情景。当时，我的工作重点之一是让此前十年动辄达到30—70%的中期通货膨胀下降到一位数。面对重重困难，我们通过了一项法律，授予土耳其中央银行独立控制货币政策工具的权力；政府和央行联合制定通胀目标，我认为这是一项合理的安排。

2001年，通货膨胀来到接近65%的水平，国际货币基金组织（IMF）希望土耳其承诺2002年降低到20%。而我们承诺降低到35%，最后2002年通胀降低到30%，超额完成任务。

这段历史的一个副产品是土耳其央行赢得了信誉。我们制定35%的目标时，我拜访了土耳其全国企业，了解到它们根据50—55%的通胀率做预算。当我强调我们的目标是35%时，他们皮笑肉不笑地表示不信。因此，当我们超额完成任务时，土耳其央行就赢得了稳定有效的机构名声，这让土耳其在此后多年获益良多。

过去三十年，可信的独立的央行成为全球宝贵的经济决策资产。它们是长期思考的益处的最佳范例。诚然，央行不是永远正确的；但它们总比为了赢得选举而采取短视的政府强得多。

短期和长期思维在经济发展中也未必一致。我常听商界领袖抱怨竞标规则阻止了他们与发展机构公平“交易”。但即使排除匆忙交易的透明的采购流程耗时甚长，也有很好的理由坚持这样做。尽管“损失”了单个项目上的时间，但研究表明长期而言竞标法总体能够节约资金、减少腐败。如果“红头文件”让项目进展过于缓慢，解决方案也应该是简化流程，而不是放弃竞标。

类似地，在贸易政策方面，一些保护主义措施能给某个行业甚至某个国家带来速效收益，并且，（比如）如果实施巧妙的出口补贴，这些收益可以维持相当长时间。但是，最终，当其他国家采取报复措施时，就会爆发贸易战，收益将被成本超过，所有人都蒙受损失。世界贸易组织的成立正是为了防止这一情形，其一致规则和法律程序制度总体上遏制了竞争性保护主义。

在这些和其他许多领域——如气候政策——显然存在着短期和长期思维的权衡。大体言之，最佳政策应该短期长期兼顾。但随着时间的推移，长期思维已经成为好治理的标志。约翰·凯恩斯说，“长期看，我们都死了，”这固然正确，但人的一生确确实实是一段相当长的时间。我们也应该考虑今天的政策选择将给我们的子辈和孙辈带来怎样的利益或损失。

纯私人部门出身的政治领袖往往比富有公职经验的领袖更加短视，这是因为大部分市场激励公司注重季度和年度利润和股价甚于一切。

因此，即将履新的特朗普政府——包括相当多的终身在私人部门效力的人士——可能强调快速迅捷地达成协议甚于长期政策和制度建设。这一方针或许能够带来短期收益，甚至非常可观的效果；额许多观察家也欢迎这一点，将其视为与缓慢的、程序化的官僚主义的决裂。而长期思维适用于不确定的未来，形势的演变可能大大出乎人们意料之外。

但如果领袖因此而追求极端短期主义——比如，在没有相应的增支手段的情况下大幅减税、削弱公共机构、征收关税或采取其他形式的贸易保护主义而不顾及与友邦的关系——收益不会维持太久。不论是政策还是经济，改革都不应该将婴儿和洗澡水一起倒掉。