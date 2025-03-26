Asia Must Unite to Survive Trump 2.0
Acting individually, Asian countries have limited leverage in the inevitable economic and diplomatic disputes with US President Donald Trump's administration. But by strengthening trade, financial, and strategic cooperation, they can boost their own resilience and help lay the groundwork for a reconfigured global economy.
SEOUL – US President Donald Trump has raised the specter of economic and geopolitical turmoil in Asia. While individual countries have few options for pushing back against Trump’s transactional diplomacy, protectionist trade policies, and erratic decision-making, a unified region has a fighting chance.