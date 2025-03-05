What Trump 2.0 Means for Africa and Latin America
US President Donald Trump’s decision to shut down USAID will deal a severe blow to African countries, weakening public-health systems and eroding American credibility. But Trump’s return could trigger a long-overdue rightward shift in Latin America after decades of failed socialist experiments.
CAMBRIDGE – While global attention is focused on US President Donald Trump’s policies toward Europe, China, and Russia, his impact on Africa and Latin America could be just as profound. My forthcoming book, Our Dollar, Your Problem, will likely resonate with emerging and developing economies, for which US policy has long been an inescapable force beyond their control.