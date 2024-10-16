Why Another Trump Term Would Be Worse Than the First

Recent examples of resurgent authoritarianism demonstrate that defeat is the midwife of anti-democratic ire. When an autocratic movement regains control of the state’s machinery after being ousted from power, inexperience no longer prevents it from attacking institutions directly.
CHICAGO – Would a second Donald Trump presidency really imperil American democracy? Influential commentators suggest that the former president is too “weak,” too desperate to be popular, or simply not “smart” enough to be a dictator. But American history lacks any real precedent, and other countries’ recent experiences suggest that a political movement with autocratic tendencies will become more ruthless and effective a second time around – especially after an electoral defeat.
CHICAGO – Would a second Donald Trump presidency really imperil American democracy? Influential commentators suggest that the former president is too “weak,” too desperate to be popular, or simply not “smart” enough to be a dictator. But American history lacks any real precedent, and other countries’ recent experiences suggest that a political movement with autocratic tendencies will become more ruthless and effective a second time around – especially after an electoral defeat.