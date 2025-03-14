The Big Picture

For a US president known for his capriciousness, Donald Trump has remained remarkably consistent on one issue: tariffs. But, while he made liberal use of them during his first term, he has embraced a far more aggressive approach since returning to the White House in January, and all signs indicate that his trade war is just getting started.
