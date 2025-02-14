Alternatives to Trump’s Russia Appeasement
By adopting a strategy toward Russia that is ominously reminiscent of British and French appeasement of Nazi Germany in 1938, US President Donald Trump has all but assured that Europe will not achieve peace for our time. This time, however, France and Britain have the means to avert a catastrophe in the making.
PRINCETON – US President Donald Trump says he wants to bring peace to Ukraine. But his approach cannot work, because it fails to address the problem of security guarantees. There will be no peace as long as Ukraine must face Russia on its own.