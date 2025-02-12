sherwin14_Andrew HarnikGetty Images_trump Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Donald Trump’s Misrule of Law

By insisting on its own supremacy, the executive branch of the US government under President Donald Trump is effectively seeking to alter America’s constitutional framework of checks and balances among co-equal branches of government. Trump has no authority to execute this change, but that will not be enough to stop him.

NEW YORK – US Vice President J.D. Vance recently declared that “judges aren’t allowed to control the executive’s legitimate power.” This shot, fired across the bow of the federal judiciary, threatens to disrupt a long-settled understanding that the courts should have the last word on what laws mean and require. Viewed against the backdrop of President Donald Trump’s constitutionally suspect executive decrees – such as ending birthright citizenship and dismantling Congressionally approved administrative agencies – Vance’s challenge throws into sharp relief America’s unfolding constitutional crisis.

