The End of the Liberal West
This year’s election in the United States was the most significant political event of 2024, and it will almost certainly be remembered as a historical turning point. What will the world look like when America has become an illiberal oligarchy and other regions are sliding into conflict and insecurity?
BERLIN – We all think, speak, and write within certain intellectual frameworks that we largely take for granted. But, eventually, the passage of time renders familiar categories and ideas obsolete. For example, who still talks about the “Soviet Union” today, apart from historians?