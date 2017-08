قادة الشركات خدام ترامب

james durante AUG 22, 2017

I appreciate the sentiment, and Trump is, obviously, a dangerous and racist buffoon. But isn't it a hallmark of capitalism that the market is unaffected by personal and moral considerations? Isn't that precisely which provides its coldly rational efficiency? Where would one draw the line? Not outsourcing jobs? Protecting the environment? Paying a living wage? Being against Nazis is pretty straightforward I suppose, but being "moral" and "humane?" Certainly the world might be better for it, but it wouldn't be capitalist.