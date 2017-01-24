¿Otro borrón y cuenta nueva con Rusia?

LONDRES – Las interrogantes sobre la relación de Occidente con Rusia se han visto sepultadas por las noticias en los medios de comunicación sobre piratería informática, escándalos sexuales y posibles chantajes. El expediente del ex espía británico Christopher Steele sobre las actividades del presidente de Estados Unidos Donald Trump en Moscú hace unos años puede llegar a ser tan creíble como las afirmaciones sobre que Saddam Hussein poseía armas de destrucción masiva – o quizás no. Simplemente no sabemos. Lo que está claro es que estas noticias han distraído la atención de la tarea de tender un puente sobre el abismo diplomático que ahora divide a Rusia y Occidente.
Para un occidental, incluso para uno de ascendencia rusa como yo, se le hace difícil sentir cariño por la Rusia de Vladimir Putin. Yo odio la forma en la que su gobierno ha utilizado la ley del “agente extranjero” para hostigar y cerrar en los hechos las ONG. Odio sus abusos de los derechos humanos, los asesinatos, las trampas sucias y los procesamientos criminales para intimidar a los opositores políticos.
Lo que parece indiscutible es que la Rusia antiliberal y autoritaria de hoy en día es un producto tanto de la corrosión de las relaciones con Occidente como de la historia rusa o de la amenaza de desintegración que Rusia enfrentó en la década de 1990.
Esta corrosión tiene sus raíces en la percepción que tiene Rusia, sostenida por una gran dosis de paranoia y una mala interpretación de la historia post comunista, sobre que Occidente – y Estados Unidos en especial – tiene planes agresivos para este país. Simplemente no es cierto que Rusia voluntariamente dejó su imperio para unirse al Occidente democrático, sólo para ser rechazada por dicho Occidente. La decrepitud de la Unión Soviética había llegado a un nivel tan alto que no pudo mantener las ganancias territoriales posteriores a la Segunda Guerra Mundial o incluso no pudo mantener sus fronteras anteriores a la guerra. Los pueblos de Europa del Este y aquellos absorbidos por la Unión Soviética, estuvieron encantados de quedar libres del control del Kremlin.
Sin embargo, como señala el director del Centro Carnegie en Moscú, Dmitri Trenin: Robert Gates, quien encabezó la CIA a principios de la década de 1990, reconoció más tarde que Occidente, y en especial Estados Unidos, “subestimaron gravemente la magnitud de la humillación que sintió Rusia al perder la Guerra Fría”. El espectáculo que se vivió cuando “funcionarios del gobierno estadounidense, académicos, hombres de negocios y políticos” arrogantemente “decían a los rusos cómo conducir sus asuntos [...]” inevitablemente “condujo a amargura y resentimiento profundos y de largo plazo”.
En este contexto, la ampliación de la OTAN entre los años 1999 y 2004 para incluir a los Estados bálticos fue, en mi opinión, un grave error. Recuerdo que un importante liberal ruso me dijo en los años noventa que un gobierno democrático en Moscú era una garantía mucho más segura contra el aventurerismo ruso que las tropas de la OTAN en Vilna.
Como era de esperar, en el período 2001-2002, se rechazó el acercamiento de Rusia con respecto a unirse a la OTAN. Al fin y al cabo la finalidad esencial de la OTAN en el período postcomunista era proteger a Europa contra el revanchismo ruso. Pero el golpe de gracia contra Rusia ocurrió en la cumbre de la OTAN en Bucarest en el año 2008, el entonces secretario general de la Alianza, Jaap de Hoop Scheffer, dijo que se aceptaría a Ucrania como miembro “algún día". Si bien los líderes de la OTAN rechazaron la posición de Scheffer en esa misma Cumbre, muchos rusos llegaron a creer que dondequiera que el poder de Rusia retrocedía, se lo sustituía por el poder expansivo de Occidente, sin que existan áreas territoriales intermedias o de amortiguamiento. Putin calificó a una membresía para Ucrania en la OTAN como “una amenaza directa” contra Rusia.
Si bien Rusia y Occidente, cada uno por su propia parte, afirman defender un orden internacional basado en reglas, ambos han burlado la Carta de las Naciones Unidas cuando así les conviene, acusando a la otra parte de hipocresía. ¿Acaso ninguno de los formuladores de políticas en Occidente había prestado atención a las advertencias de responsables políticos rusos sobre que el bombardeo de la OTAN contra Belgrado en el año 1999 y el posterior desprendimiento de Kosovo de Serbia – ambas situaciones en violación del derecho internacional y de la Carta de las Naciones Unidas – podrían sentar un peligroso precedente?
A pesar de la manifiesta corrupción del presidente ucraniano Viktor Yanukovych y de que él incumplió con su promesa de firmar un acuerdo de asociación con la UE, Rusia solamente vio la mano de Occidente en el levantamiento popular que dio lugar a la expulsión de Yanukovych en el año 2014. El Occidente, a su vez, fue unánime en condenar la posterior anexión rusa de Crimea y el clandestino apoyo militar separatista que brindó Rusia a un levantamiento pro ruso en Donbáss, en la región oriental de Ucrania.
Desde la perspectiva de la Realpolitik, la intervención de Putin en Ucrania fue un error catastrófico: además de las sanciones económicas impuestas a Rusia por este motivo, la política rusa hizo que Ucrania, de manera decidida, se desplace hacia el campo occidental. Debido a que sus vínculos con Estados Unidos y la Unión Europea se fracturaban, Rusia buscó una alianza euroasiática con China para reforzar su posición geopolítica que se desmoronaba. Sin embargo, dicha alianza no es la alianza favorita de ninguno de estos dos países.
Trenin opina que Occidente debe temer a la debilidad de Rusia más que a sus designios imperiales. La falencia fundamental de Rusia en el período posterior a la Unión Soviética ha sido su fracaso en la modernización de su economía. Los gobiernos de Putin y Medvedev, que han gobernado durante los últimos 17 años, no han podido superar la “maldición del petróleo”. La continua dependencia que tiene el Estado de los ingresos por recursos ha arraigado la corrupción, sostenido la autocracia y alentado el aventurismo de la política exterior como sustituto de una prosperidad material de amplia base.
La administración Trump está preparada para realizar nuevos esfuerzos por construir puentes. Trump propone una “negociación” para levantar las sanciones occidentales contra Rusia a cambio de una reducción acordada de los arsenales nucleares. Este sería un buen comienzo para aumentar la confianza.
Hay al menos tres aspectos positivos sobre los cuales se puede construir. En primer lugar, los golpes de política exterior de Putin, aunque oportunistas, han sido cautelosos. Su discurso es grandioso, pero Putin respeta sus propios límites. Después de haber expresado lo que quería en Georgia y Ucrania, retrocedió. Putin es un apostador, pero no es uno que realiza las apuestas más altas.
En segundo lugar, la tesis rusa de la “multipolaridad” ofrece mucho a las relaciones internacionales. Con el poder estadounidense en descenso y el de China en ascenso, una reestructuración de las relaciones internacionales es inevitable. Las reglas del juego forjadas en la era de la supremacía de Estados Unidos tendrán que ser revisadas para acomodar diferentes intereses y percepciones. Rusia podría desempeñar un papel constructivo en esta revisión, si no sobrestima su fuerza.
Por último, Rusia ha mostrado – en el acuerdo nuclear con Irán y la eliminación de las armas químicas de Siria – que puede trabajar con Estados Unidos para promover intereses comunes. Y, en mi opinión, el “realismo” de Putin al proporcionar apoyo militar al presidente sirio Bashar al-Assad es preferible a los vanos esfuerzos occidentales para orquestar una “solución política”. Si es exitoso, millones de refugiados podrían regresar a sus hogares.
El conflicto de valores entre las dos partes continuará. Pero, siempre que Occidente trate a Rusia y a sus preocupaciones con respeto, no habrá razón para qué no se pueda establecer una mejor relación de trabajo.
Traducción del inglés: Rocío L. Barrientos.
j. von Hettlingen
Robert Skidelsky believes that the West could still establish a good working relationship with Russia, despite "conflict of values" between the two sides. But it will require the West to treat Russia and "its concerns with respect." He agrees with Dmitri Trenin's assessment that "the West should fear Russia’s weakness more than its imperial designs." There is some truth in it, because Putin's aggression in foreign policies must be seen as a compensation for his perceived humiliation Russia suffered after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union. He has repeatedly said that it was "the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century.”
The author remembers what a "leading Russian liberal" told him "in the 1990s that a democratic government in Moscow was a much more secure guarantee against Russian adventurism than NATO troops" in Eastern Europe. After a fraught relationship under Obama, Trump had during the campaign vowed to mend fences with Russia. As "a new effort to build bridges," he has proposed "to lift Western sanctions on Russia in exchange for an agreed reduction in nuclear stockpiles." The author says it "would be a good confidence-boosting start," without acknowledging that the West quasi will have to accept Russia's annexation of Crimea.
According to the author the West has "at least three positives to build on" in improving relationship with Russia. To start with he praises "Putin’s foreign-policy coups." While "opportunistic," they have hardly been "cautious," because they aim to destabilise. He may talk "big," but it's not true that he "respects his limits." The author says Putin had "made his point in Georgia and Ukraine...and.. he drew back. He is a gambler, but not for the highest stakes." How about aiding Bashar al-Assad in bombing large parts of Syria to smithereens? Now Putin is eager to take the US on board as an exit strategy, because the fighting in Syria could drag Russia into a nonstarter, with no end of the conflict in sight. The peace talks in Astana may just be another disappointment.
The second positive aspect the author sees is the notion of “multipolarity” that Russia embraces, which "offers much to international relations." During the Cold War Russia and the US created a bipolar world, which became unipolar after 1991. In recent decade America's power has been on the wane, enabling a rising China and an insurgent Russia to challenge the current world order as secured by the US and its Western allies. This means "a restructuring of international relations is inevitable." Trump's "America First" policy will drive the country away from international commitments toward self-focus. Unwillingly the US would have to revise "the rules of the game forged in the era of US supremacy.....to accommodate different interests and perceptions." The question is whether neocon hawks would let Russia "play a constructive role in this revision, /even/ if it does not overestimate its strength."
The author says "the nuclear deal with Iran and the elimination of Syria's chemical weapons" had shown that Russia could "work with the US to advance common interests." Indeed Russia had benefited from playing the mediating role, and has been able to bolster its influence in the Middle East. The author sees Putin’s “realism” in supporting Assad as "preferable to futile Western efforts" to devise a “political settlement.” But the author is naive to believe that Putin's efforts would be "successful," and that "millions of refugees may be able to return to their homes." The questions are, will the Sunnis return after so much slaughtering, and would Syria be a stable country as long as Assad remains in power? Read more
Oleksandr Aleksandrovych
The author proposes a Real Politik solution for West-Russia relations rejecting the values (sanctions against Russia were introduced in response to its aggression against Ukraine, not as a future bargaining chip in nuclear disarmament. The major flaw in the author's reasoning is that the basic values of Russia and the West are the same, and - with a little patience and condoning by the West and a halt to EU or NATO enlargement - Russia will eventually embrace the liberal values. Well, let us recall the months and years after Russia's aggression against Georgia. Paradoxically - instead of punishing Moscow, it was offered a "Partnership for Modernization" project within Sarcozi-Medvedev dialog and a reset by Obama and Hillary. And? Nothing happened. The problem is that - yes indeed, Russia wants to be friends with the West, but on its own terms. Russians will gladly take Western money and technology, but instead of embracing Western liberal values they are spreading their corrupt authoritarian system to the rest of Europe and beyond. As an empire built on blood and bones of so many nations, Moscow cannot act differently. There is a certain logic in its behavior. But it does not mean that we must become "Putin Versteher" or "useful idiots". I agree with Bernhard Kopp that the best we can hope for is peaceful co-existence. Read more
Christoph VAVRIK
Over the last 3 years I have met a number of fellow MPs as well as cabinet members from the Baltic States. I do not recall a single one who was not delighted that his/her country is member of NATO.
Of course, you imply that the absorption of the former vassals of Russia into the western economic union and security alliance is partly responsible for the drift of Russia into an authoritarian and revisionist regime. I beg to differ. I think we regularly overestimate the impact of outside influence on domestic politics. Erdogan's Turkey is a case in point. Read more
Bernhard Kopp
Russia always was, is, and will remain for the foreseeable future, an authoritarian state. Authoritarianism is deeply rooted in the religious and political culture and in the majority of the elites and the general population. We just need to make a step back and take them for what they are. Then we can, win-win, develop a peaceful coexistence. They may change over time, but it will be at their pace and at their terms. Read more
Bernhard Kopp
Under Jelzin, Russians went for 'the idea of a liberal western way'. However, the segregation of powers in the state,an independent judiciary, a law-based administration, the rule of law, all these 'liberal goodies' do not just come from a sheet of paper on which a constitution is written. Since the Magna Carta, 1215, laws and powers have been negotiated between social groups and powers - in the western civilisation but hardly ever in Russia. Russians of today are born into a country that had a different political and legal civilisation. Not the person is born an authoritarian, but the civilisation is in a specific state of political and legal development. This applies not only to Russia- Read more
Michael Public
People are largely swayed by the risks and incentives of any given situation. Psychologists have tested this and found little to no deviation across races and nations. Russians are not 'born authoritarians'. Under Yeltsin they all went for the 'Liberal Western Way' on the promises of support and guaranteed success. Instead what happened was large scale corruption during ensuring privatization and consequent economic collapse, with all promises by the west turning out to be vapor. So they instead they went for the alternative, at least then the country was functional again. It is possible under a different set of circumstances, one where the West gave better support and advice, that Russia could have been another Germany, a liberal state that was once an authoritarian state (see the 3rd Reich era). Read more
Robert O'Regan
I have followed you since your first book last century!
It seems to me that you should get out more, you have been reading too much US BS. Read more
Michael Public
The single best thing America can do for its own security is to absorb Russia into the modern World economy. A defeated, bankrupt and unstable Russia is as bad as having 3000 unaccounted for nuclear warheads. Read more
Petey Bee
oh boy, McCain is not going to like this one.
If you see the Ukraine crisis as a first round of negotiation on the terms of a potential "pivot to Russia" in the context of a US-China rivalry, then the Donald era is going to be the second round. It could get weird. Read more
Arshad Muhammad
A very well written article. Mutual respect is the way forward in West- Russia relationship. Anything less than that would not work. I would request the author to throw some light on the role of NATO in Trump era. Read more
