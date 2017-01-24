10

¿Otro borrón y cuenta nueva con Rusia?

LONDRES – Las interrogantes sobre la relación de Occidente con Rusia se han visto sepultadas por las noticias en los medios de comunicación sobre piratería informática, escándalos sexuales y posibles chantajes. El expediente del ex espía británico Christopher Steele sobre las actividades del presidente de Estados Unidos Donald Trump en Moscú hace unos años puede llegar a ser tan creíble como las afirmaciones sobre que Saddam Hussein poseía armas de destrucción masiva – o quizás no. Simplemente no sabemos. Lo que está claro es que estas noticias han distraído la atención de la tarea de tender un puente sobre el abismo diplomático que ahora divide a Rusia y Occidente.

Para un occidental, incluso para uno de ascendencia rusa como yo, se le hace difícil sentir cariño por la Rusia de Vladimir Putin. Yo odio la forma en la que su gobierno ha utilizado la ley del “agente extranjero” para hostigar y cerrar en los hechos las ONG. Odio sus abusos de los derechos humanos, los asesinatos, las trampas sucias y los procesamientos criminales para intimidar a los opositores políticos.

Lo que parece indiscutible es que la Rusia antiliberal y autoritaria de hoy en día es un producto tanto de la corrosión de las relaciones con Occidente como de la historia rusa o de la amenaza de desintegración que Rusia enfrentó en la década de 1990.

Esta corrosión tiene sus raíces en la percepción que tiene Rusia, sostenida por una gran dosis de paranoia y una mala interpretación de la historia post comunista, sobre que Occidente – y Estados Unidos en especial – tiene planes agresivos para este país. Simplemente no es cierto que Rusia voluntariamente dejó su imperio para unirse al Occidente democrático, sólo para ser rechazada por dicho Occidente. La decrepitud de la Unión Soviética había llegado a un nivel tan alto que no pudo mantener las ganancias territoriales posteriores a la Segunda Guerra Mundial o incluso no pudo mantener sus fronteras anteriores a la guerra. Los pueblos de Europa del Este y aquellos absorbidos por la Unión Soviética, estuvieron encantados de quedar libres del control del Kremlin.

Sin embargo, como señala el director del Centro Carnegie en Moscú, Dmitri Trenin: Robert Gates, quien encabezó la CIA a principios de la década de 1990, reconoció más tarde que Occidente, y en especial Estados Unidos, “subestimaron gravemente la magnitud de la humillación que sintió Rusia al perder la Guerra Fría”. El espectáculo que se vivió cuando “funcionarios del gobierno estadounidense, académicos, hombres de negocios y políticos” arrogantemente “decían a los rusos cómo conducir sus asuntos [...]” inevitablemente “condujo a amargura y resentimiento profundos y de largo plazo”.

En este contexto, la ampliación de la OTAN entre los años 1999 y 2004 para incluir a los Estados bálticos fue, en mi opinión, un grave error. Recuerdo que un importante liberal ruso me dijo en los años noventa que un gobierno democrático en Moscú era una garantía mucho más segura contra el aventurerismo ruso que las tropas de la OTAN en Vilna.

Como era de esperar, en el período 2001-2002, se rechazó el acercamiento de Rusia con respecto a unirse a la OTAN. Al fin y al cabo la finalidad esencial de la OTAN en el período postcomunista era proteger a Europa contra el revanchismo ruso. Pero el golpe de gracia contra Rusia ocurrió en la cumbre de la OTAN en Bucarest en el año 2008, el entonces secretario general de la Alianza, Jaap de Hoop Scheffer, dijo que se aceptaría a Ucrania como miembro “algún día". Si bien los líderes de la OTAN rechazaron la posición de Scheffer en esa misma Cumbre, muchos rusos llegaron a creer que dondequiera que el poder de Rusia retrocedía, se lo sustituía por el poder expansivo de Occidente, sin que existan áreas territoriales intermedias o de amortiguamiento. Putin calificó a una membresía para Ucrania en la OTAN como “una amenaza directa” contra Rusia.

Si bien Rusia y Occidente, cada uno por su propia parte, afirman defender un orden internacional basado en reglas, ambos han burlado la Carta de las Naciones Unidas cuando así les conviene, acusando a la otra parte de hipocresía. ¿Acaso ninguno de los formuladores de políticas en Occidente había prestado atención a las advertencias de responsables políticos rusos sobre que el bombardeo de la OTAN contra Belgrado en el año 1999 y el posterior desprendimiento de Kosovo de Serbia – ambas situaciones en violación del derecho internacional y de la Carta de las Naciones Unidas – podrían sentar un peligroso precedente?

A pesar de la manifiesta corrupción del presidente ucraniano Viktor Yanukovych y de que él incumplió con su promesa de firmar un acuerdo de asociación con la UE, Rusia solamente vio la mano de Occidente en el levantamiento popular que dio lugar a la expulsión de Yanukovych en el año 2014. El Occidente, a su vez, fue unánime en condenar la posterior anexión rusa de Crimea y el clandestino apoyo militar separatista que brindó Rusia a un levantamiento pro ruso en Donbáss, en la región oriental de Ucrania.

Desde la perspectiva de la Realpolitik, la intervención de Putin en Ucrania fue un error catastrófico: además de las sanciones económicas impuestas a Rusia por este motivo, la política rusa hizo que Ucrania, de manera decidida, se desplace hacia el campo occidental. Debido a que sus vínculos con Estados Unidos y la Unión Europea se fracturaban, Rusia buscó una alianza euroasiática con China para reforzar su posición geopolítica que se desmoronaba. Sin embargo, dicha alianza no es la alianza favorita de ninguno de estos dos países.

Trenin opina que Occidente debe temer a la debilidad de Rusia más que a sus designios imperiales. La falencia fundamental de Rusia en el período posterior a la Unión Soviética ha sido su fracaso en la modernización de su economía. Los gobiernos de Putin y Medvedev, que han gobernado durante los últimos 17 años, no han podido superar la “maldición del petróleo”. La continua dependencia que tiene el Estado de los ingresos por recursos ha arraigado la corrupción, sostenido la autocracia y alentado el aventurismo de la política exterior como sustituto de una prosperidad material de amplia base.

La administración Trump está preparada para realizar nuevos esfuerzos por construir puentes. Trump propone una “negociación” para levantar las sanciones occidentales contra Rusia a cambio de una reducción acordada de los arsenales nucleares. Este sería un buen comienzo para aumentar la confianza.

Hay al menos tres aspectos positivos sobre los cuales se puede construir. En primer lugar, los golpes de política exterior de Putin, aunque oportunistas, han sido cautelosos. Su discurso es grandioso, pero Putin respeta sus propios límites. Después de haber expresado lo que quería en Georgia y Ucrania, retrocedió. Putin es un apostador, pero no es uno que realiza las apuestas más altas.

En segundo lugar, la tesis rusa de la “multipolaridad” ofrece mucho a las relaciones internacionales. Con el poder estadounidense en descenso y el de China en ascenso, una reestructuración de las relaciones internacionales es inevitable. Las reglas del juego forjadas en la era de la supremacía de Estados Unidos tendrán que ser revisadas para acomodar diferentes intereses y percepciones. Rusia podría desempeñar un papel constructivo en esta revisión, si no sobrestima su fuerza.

Por último, Rusia ha mostrado – en el acuerdo nuclear con Irán y la eliminación de las armas químicas de Siria – que puede trabajar con Estados Unidos para promover intereses comunes. Y, en mi opinión, el “realismo” de Putin al proporcionar apoyo militar al presidente sirio Bashar al-Assad es preferible a los vanos esfuerzos occidentales para orquestar una “solución política”. Si es exitoso, millones de refugiados podrían regresar a sus hogares. 

El conflicto de valores entre las dos partes continuará. Pero, siempre que Occidente trate a Rusia y a sus preocupaciones con respeto, no habrá razón para qué no se pueda establecer una  mejor relación de trabajo.

Traducción del inglés: Rocío L. Barrientos.