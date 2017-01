Ещё одна перезагрузка с Россией?

Oleksandr Aleksandrovych JAN 25, 2017

The author proposes a Real Politik solution for West-Russia relations rejecting the values (sanctions against Russia were introduced in response to its aggression against Ukraine, not as a future bargaining chip in nuclear disarmament. The major flaw in the author's reasoning is that the basic values of Russia and the West are the same, and - with a little patience and condoning by the West and a halt to EU or NATO enlargement - Russia will eventually embrace the liberal values. Well, let us recall the months and years after Russia's aggression against Georgia. Paradoxically - instead of punishing Moscow, it was offered a "Partnership for Modernization" project within Sarcozi-Medvedev dialog and a reset by Obama and Hillary. And? Nothing happened. The problem is that - yes indeed, Russia wants to be friends with the West, but on its own terms. Russians will gladly take Western money and technology, but instead of embracing Western liberal values they are spreading their corrupt authoritarian system to the rest of Europe and beyond. As an empire built on blood and bones of so many nations, Moscow cannot act differently. There is a certain logic in its behavior. But it does not mean that we must become "Putin Versteher" or "useful idiots". I agree with Bernhard Kopp that the best we can hope for is peaceful co-existence.