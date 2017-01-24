Een nieuwe reset met Rusland?

LONDEN – De vragen rond de relatie van het Westen met Rusland worden overschaduwd door verhalen in de media over hacken, seksschandalen, en mogelijke chantage. Het dossier van voormalig Brits spion Christopher Steele over de activiteiten van de Amerikaanse president Trump in Moskou jaren geleden kan net zo geloofwaardig blijken als de beweringen dat Saddam Hoessein massavernietigingswapens had – of niet. We weten het simpelweg niet. Wel duidelijk is dat deze verhalen de aandacht hebben afgeleid van de taak het diplomatieke schisma tussen Rusland en het Westen te overbruggen.
Het is voor een Westerling, zelfs één van Russische afkomst zoals ik, moeilijk om warm te lopen voor het Rusland van Poetin. Ik haat de manier waarop zijn regering de ‘buitenlandse agenten’ wet heeft gebruikt om ngo’s lastig te vallen en effectief te sluiten. Ik haat zijn inbreuken op de mensenrechten, moorden, vuile trucs, en strafrechtelijke vervolging om politieke tegenstanders te intimideren.
Onomstotelijk feit lijkt dat het huidige anti-liberale autoritaire Rusland net zo goed een gevolg is van de verslechterende relatie met het Westen als van de Russische geschiedenis of de dreiging van desintegratie waar Rusland in de jaren ’90 mee te maken had.
Deze verslechtering vindt zijn in wortels in de Russische perceptie – die wordt ondersteund door een grote dosis paranoia en een verkeerde interpretatie van de postcommunistische historie – dat het Westen, en vooral de Verenigde Staten, agressieve plannen voor ze in petto heeft. Het is gewoon niet waar dat Rusland gewillig zijn imperium opgaf om zich bij het democratische Westen te voegen, om vervolgens afgewezen te worden. De Sovjet-Unie was te aftands geworden om zijn winsten van na de Tweede Wereldoorlog of zelfs maar zijn vooroorlogse grenzen vast te houden. De volkeren van Oost-Europa en die geabsorbeerd door de Sovjet-Unie waren uitgelaten dat ze niet meer onder controle van het Kremlin stonden.
Dmitri Trenin, directeur van het Carnegie Moscow Center, wijst erop dat Robert Gates, die CIA-directeur was in de vroege jaren negentig, later desalniettemin heeft toegegeven dat het Westen en vooral de VS ‘ernstig de magnitude van de Russische vernedering door het verliezen van de Koude Oorlog onderschatte.’ Het schouwspel van ‘Amerikaanse overheidsfunctionarissen, academici, zakenmensen, en politici’ die arrogant ‘de Russen onderwezen hoe hun […] zaken af te handelen’ leidde onvermijdelijk ‘tot een diepe en langdurige wrok en verbittering.’
In deze context was de expansie van de NAVO naar de Baltische staten tussen 1999 en 2004 in mijn opinie een ernstige fout. Ik herinner mij nog goed dat een vooraanstaande Russische liberaal in de jaren negentig tegen mij zei dat een democratische regering in Moskou een veel steviger garantie tegen Russisch avonturisme was dan NAVO-troepen in Vilnius.
Ruslands eigen ouverture om bij de NAVO te komen in 2001-2002 werd voorspelbaar afgewezen. Het essentiële doel van de NAVO na het communisme was tenslotte om Oost-Europa tegen Russisch revanchisme te beschermen. Maar het was een slag in het gezicht toen toenmalig secretaris-generaal van de alliantie Jaap de Hoop Scheffer in 2008 op een top in Boekarest zei dat Oekraïne ‘op een dag’ lid zou worden. Alhoewel andere leiders van de NAVO de opstelling van Scheffer op diezelfde top nog verwierpen gingen veel Russen geloven dat op iedere plek waar de Russische macht tanende was deze werd ingenomen door de expansieve macht van het Westen, zonder middenweg of buffer. Poetin noemde NAVO-lidmaatschap voor Oekraïne een ‘directe dreiging’ voor Rusland.
Alhoewel Rusland en het Westen ieder claimen een op regels gebaseerde internationale orde te respecteren lappen hebben beide kanten wanneer het ze uit komt het Handvest van de Verenigde Naties aan hun laars gelapt, en beschuldigen de ander van hypocrisie. Nam dan geen enkele Westerse beleidsmaker de waarschuwingen van verantwoordelijke Russische politici in acht dat het bombarderen van Belgrado door de NAVO in 1999 en de daaropvolgende afscheiding van Kosovo van Servië – beiden in overtreding van het internationaal recht en het VN-Handvest – een gevaarlijk precedent konden scheppen?
Ondanks de manifeste corruptie van de Oekraïense president Viktor Janoekovitsj en zijn verraad aan de belofte om een associatieovereenkomst met de EU te tekenen, zag Rusland slechts de hand van het Westen in de volksopstand die resulteerde in het vertrek van Janoekovitsj in 2014. Het Westen op zijn beurt veroordeelde unaniem de daaropvolgende Russische annexatie van de Krim en clandestiene militaire steun voor een pro-Russische separatistische opstand in de oostelijke Donbas-regio van Oekraïne.
Vanuit het perspectief van realpolitik was de interventie van Poetin in Oekraïne een catastrofale fout; naast de economische sancties die als resultaat aan Rusland werden opgelegd, dreef het Russische beleid Oekraïne definitief in het Westerse kamp. Met de desintegrerende banden met de VS en de Europese Unie in achterhoofd heeft Rusland om zijn afbrokkelende geopolitieke positie te versterken naar een Euraziatische alliantie met China gekeken. Maar dit is voor geen van beide landen het favoriete partnerschap.
Trenin gelooft dat het Westen banger moet zijn voor de zwakheid van Rusland dan voor zijn imperialistische plannen. De fundamentele Russische post-Sovjet tekortkoming is het falen de economie te moderniseren. De Poetin-Medvedev regeringen zijn er de afgelopen zeventien jaar niet in geslaagd de ‘olievloek’ te overkomen. De voortdurende afhankelijkheid van inkomsten uit natuurlijke hulpbronnen heeft de corruptie verankerd, autocratie in stand gehouden, en avonturisme qua buitenlandse politiek aangemoedigd als substituut voor een brede materiële welvaart.
De regering Trump wil een nieuwe poging te doen om bruggen te bouwen. Trump stelt een ‘deal’ voor om de Westerse sancties tegen Rusland op te heffen, in ruil voor een overeengekomen reductie van de nucleaire arsenalen. Dit zou een goede en vertrouwenwekkende start zijn.
Er bestaan minstens drie positieve factoren waarop men kan bouwen. Ten eerste zijn de buitenlandse coups van Poetin, alhoewel opportunistisch, terughoudend geweest. Hij gebruikt grote woorden, maar respecteert zijn limieten. Nadat hij zijn punt in Georgië en Oekraïne had gemaakt trok hij zich terug. Hij is een gokker, maar niet koste wat kost.
Ten tweede heeft de Russische these van ‘multipolariteit’ veel te bieden aan de internationale betrekkingen. Nu de Amerikaanse macht terugloopt en die van China groeit is een herstructurering van de internationale betrekkingen onvermijdelijk. De regels van het spel die zijn vastgelegd in het tijdperk van Amerikaanse superioriteit zullen herzien moeten worden om verschillende belangen en percepties te accommoderen. Rusland zou in deze revisie, wanneer het zijn kracht niet overschat, een constructieve rol kunnen spelen.
Ten slotte heeft Rusland laten zien – bij de nucleaire deal met Iran en de eliminatie van de chemische wapens van Syrië – dat het samen kan werken met de VS om gemeenschappelijke belangen te bevorderen. En in mijn optiek is Poetins ‘realisme’ in het bieden van militaire steun aan de Syrische president Bashar al-Assad te prefereren boven futiele Westerse inspanningen om tot een ‘politieke regeling’ te komen. Wanneer succesvol zouden miljoenen vluchtelingen wellicht naar huis kunnen terugkeren.
Het waardenconflict tussen de twee kampen zal voortduren. Maar wanneer het Westen Rusland en zijn belangen met respect tegemoet treedt is er geen reden om geen veel betere werkrelatie te kunnen bewerkstelligen.
Vertaling Melle Trap
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (10)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Robert Skidelsky believes that the West could still establish a good working relationship with Russia, despite "conflict of values" between the two sides. But it will require the West to treat Russia and "its concerns with respect." He agrees with Dmitri Trenin's assessment that "the West should fear Russia’s weakness more than its imperial designs." There is some truth in it, because Putin's aggression in foreign policies must be seen as a compensation for his perceived humiliation Russia suffered after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union. He has repeatedly said that it was "the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century.”
The author remembers what a "leading Russian liberal" told him "in the 1990s that a democratic government in Moscow was a much more secure guarantee against Russian adventurism than NATO troops" in Eastern Europe. After a fraught relationship under Obama, Trump had during the campaign vowed to mend fences with Russia. As "a new effort to build bridges," he has proposed "to lift Western sanctions on Russia in exchange for an agreed reduction in nuclear stockpiles." The author says it "would be a good confidence-boosting start," without acknowledging that the West quasi will have to accept Russia's annexation of Crimea.
According to the author the West has "at least three positives to build on" in improving relationship with Russia. To start with he praises "Putin’s foreign-policy coups." While "opportunistic," they have hardly been "cautious," because they aim to destabilise. He may talk "big," but it's not true that he "respects his limits." The author says Putin had "made his point in Georgia and Ukraine...and.. he drew back. He is a gambler, but not for the highest stakes." How about aiding Bashar al-Assad in bombing large parts of Syria to smithereens? Now Putin is eager to take the US on board as an exit strategy, because the fighting in Syria could drag Russia into a nonstarter, with no end of the conflict in sight. The peace talks in Astana may just be another disappointment.
The second positive aspect the author sees is the notion of “multipolarity” that Russia embraces, which "offers much to international relations." During the Cold War Russia and the US created a bipolar world, which became unipolar after 1991. In recent decade America's power has been on the wane, enabling a rising China and an insurgent Russia to challenge the current world order as secured by the US and its Western allies. This means "a restructuring of international relations is inevitable." Trump's "America First" policy will drive the country away from international commitments toward self-focus. Unwillingly the US would have to revise "the rules of the game forged in the era of US supremacy.....to accommodate different interests and perceptions." The question is whether neocon hawks would let Russia "play a constructive role in this revision, /even/ if it does not overestimate its strength."
The author says "the nuclear deal with Iran and the elimination of Syria's chemical weapons" had shown that Russia could "work with the US to advance common interests." Indeed Russia had benefited from playing the mediating role, and has been able to bolster its influence in the Middle East. The author sees Putin’s “realism” in supporting Assad as "preferable to futile Western efforts" to devise a “political settlement.” But the author is naive to believe that Putin's efforts would be "successful," and that "millions of refugees may be able to return to their homes." The questions are, will the Sunnis return after so much slaughtering, and would Syria be a stable country as long as Assad remains in power? Read more
Comment Commented Oleksandr Aleksandrovych
The author proposes a Real Politik solution for West-Russia relations rejecting the values (sanctions against Russia were introduced in response to its aggression against Ukraine, not as a future bargaining chip in nuclear disarmament. The major flaw in the author's reasoning is that the basic values of Russia and the West are the same, and - with a little patience and condoning by the West and a halt to EU or NATO enlargement - Russia will eventually embrace the liberal values. Well, let us recall the months and years after Russia's aggression against Georgia. Paradoxically - instead of punishing Moscow, it was offered a "Partnership for Modernization" project within Sarcozi-Medvedev dialog and a reset by Obama and Hillary. And? Nothing happened. The problem is that - yes indeed, Russia wants to be friends with the West, but on its own terms. Russians will gladly take Western money and technology, but instead of embracing Western liberal values they are spreading their corrupt authoritarian system to the rest of Europe and beyond. As an empire built on blood and bones of so many nations, Moscow cannot act differently. There is a certain logic in its behavior. But it does not mean that we must become "Putin Versteher" or "useful idiots". I agree with Bernhard Kopp that the best we can hope for is peaceful co-existence. Read more
Comment Commented Christoph VAVRIK
Over the last 3 years I have met a number of fellow MPs as well as cabinet members from the Baltic States. I do not recall a single one who was not delighted that his/her country is member of NATO.
Of course, you imply that the absorption of the former vassals of Russia into the western economic union and security alliance is partly responsible for the drift of Russia into an authoritarian and revisionist regime. I beg to differ. I think we regularly overestimate the impact of outside influence on domestic politics. Erdogan's Turkey is a case in point. Read more
Comment Commented Bernhard Kopp
Russia always was, is, and will remain for the foreseeable future, an authoritarian state. Authoritarianism is deeply rooted in the religious and political culture and in the majority of the elites and the general population. We just need to make a step back and take them for what they are. Then we can, win-win, develop a peaceful coexistence. They may change over time, but it will be at their pace and at their terms. Read more
Comment Commented Bernhard Kopp
Under Jelzin, Russians went for 'the idea of a liberal western way'. However, the segregation of powers in the state,an independent judiciary, a law-based administration, the rule of law, all these 'liberal goodies' do not just come from a sheet of paper on which a constitution is written. Since the Magna Carta, 1215, laws and powers have been negotiated between social groups and powers - in the western civilisation but hardly ever in Russia. Russians of today are born into a country that had a different political and legal civilisation. Not the person is born an authoritarian, but the civilisation is in a specific state of political and legal development. This applies not only to Russia- Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
People are largely swayed by the risks and incentives of any given situation. Psychologists have tested this and found little to no deviation across races and nations. Russians are not 'born authoritarians'. Under Yeltsin they all went for the 'Liberal Western Way' on the promises of support and guaranteed success. Instead what happened was large scale corruption during ensuring privatization and consequent economic collapse, with all promises by the west turning out to be vapor. So they instead they went for the alternative, at least then the country was functional again. It is possible under a different set of circumstances, one where the West gave better support and advice, that Russia could have been another Germany, a liberal state that was once an authoritarian state (see the 3rd Reich era). Read more
Comment Commented Robert O'Regan
I have followed you since your first book last century!
It seems to me that you should get out more, you have been reading too much US BS. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The single best thing America can do for its own security is to absorb Russia into the modern World economy. A defeated, bankrupt and unstable Russia is as bad as having 3000 unaccounted for nuclear warheads. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
oh boy, McCain is not going to like this one.
If you see the Ukraine crisis as a first round of negotiation on the terms of a potential "pivot to Russia" in the context of a US-China rivalry, then the Donald era is going to be the second round. It could get weird. Read more
Comment Commented Arshad Muhammad
A very well written article. Mutual respect is the way forward in West- Russia relationship. Anything less than that would not work. I would request the author to throw some light on the role of NATO in Trump era. Read more
Featured
How America’s Asian Allies Can Survive Trump
Anne-Marie Slaughter & Mira Rapp-Hooper advocate more networking among countries concerned about the loss of US security guarantees.
The US Election and the Ukraine Connection
Samuel Charap & Timothy J. Colton explain why Vladimir Putin decided that trying to get Donald Trump elected was worth the risk.
World Order 2.0
Richard N. Haass argues for an international system that enforces both rights and obligations of sovereign states.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air with Mark Leonard, Part 1
Mark Leonard, Director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, discusses Trump’s Foreign Policy, Populism, and Brexit with PS contributing editor John Andrews, Slawomir Sierakowski of Krytyka Polityczna, and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.