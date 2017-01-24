Een nieuwe reset met Rusland?

j. von Hettlingen JAN 26, 2017

Robert Skidelsky believes that the West could still establish a good working relationship with Russia, despite "conflict of values" between the two sides. But it will require the West to treat Russia and "its concerns with respect." He agrees with Dmitri Trenin's assessment that "the West should fear Russia’s weakness more than its imperial designs." There is some truth in it, because Putin's aggression in foreign policies must be seen as a compensation for his perceived humiliation Russia suffered after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union. He has repeatedly said that it was "the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century.”

The author remembers what a "leading Russian liberal" told him "in the 1990s that a democratic government in Moscow was a much more secure guarantee against Russian adventurism than NATO troops" in Eastern Europe. After a fraught relationship under Obama, Trump had during the campaign vowed to mend fences with Russia. As "a new effort to build bridges," he has proposed "to lift Western sanctions on Russia in exchange for an agreed reduction in nuclear stockpiles." The author says it "would be a good confidence-boosting start," without acknowledging that the West quasi will have to accept Russia's annexation of Crimea.

According to the author the West has "at least three positives to build on" in improving relationship with Russia. To start with he praises "Putin’s foreign-policy coups." While "opportunistic," they have hardly been "cautious," because they aim to destabilise. He may talk "big," but it's not true that he "respects his limits." The author says Putin had "made his point in Georgia and Ukraine...and.. he drew back. He is a gambler, but not for the highest stakes." How about aiding Bashar al-Assad in bombing large parts of Syria to smithereens? Now Putin is eager to take the US on board as an exit strategy, because the fighting in Syria could drag Russia into a nonstarter, with no end of the conflict in sight. The peace talks in Astana may just be another disappointment.

The second positive aspect the author sees is the notion of “multipolarity” that Russia embraces, which "offers much to international relations." During the Cold War Russia and the US created a bipolar world, which became unipolar after 1991. In recent decade America's power has been on the wane, enabling a rising China and an insurgent Russia to challenge the current world order as secured by the US and its Western allies. This means "a restructuring of international relations is inevitable." Trump's "America First" policy will drive the country away from international commitments toward self-focus. Unwillingly the US would have to revise "the rules of the game forged in the era of US supremacy.....to accommodate different interests and perceptions." The question is whether neocon hawks would let Russia "play a constructive role in this revision, /even/ if it does not overestimate its strength."

The author says "the nuclear deal with Iran and the elimination of Syria's chemical weapons" had shown that Russia could "work with the US to advance common interests." Indeed Russia had benefited from playing the mediating role, and has been able to bolster its influence in the Middle East. The author sees Putin’s “realism” in supporting Assad as "preferable to futile Western efforts" to devise a “political settlement.” But the author is naive to believe that Putin's efforts would be "successful," and that "millions of refugees may be able to return to their homes." The questions are, will the Sunnis return after so much slaughtering, and would Syria be a stable country as long as Assad remains in power? Read more