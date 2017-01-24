10

Een nieuwe reset met Rusland?

LONDEN – De vragen rond de relatie van het Westen met Rusland worden overschaduwd door verhalen in de media over hacken, seksschandalen, en mogelijke chantage. Het dossier van voormalig Brits spion Christopher Steele over de activiteiten van de Amerikaanse president Trump in Moskou jaren geleden kan net zo geloofwaardig blijken als de beweringen dat Saddam Hoessein massavernietigingswapens had – of niet. We weten het simpelweg niet. Wel duidelijk is dat deze verhalen de aandacht hebben afgeleid van de taak het diplomatieke schisma tussen Rusland en het Westen te overbruggen.

Het is voor een Westerling, zelfs één van Russische afkomst zoals ik, moeilijk om warm te lopen voor het Rusland van Poetin. Ik haat de manier waarop zijn regering de ‘buitenlandse agenten’ wet heeft gebruikt om ngo’s lastig te vallen en effectief te sluiten. Ik haat zijn inbreuken op de mensenrechten, moorden, vuile trucs, en strafrechtelijke vervolging om politieke tegenstanders te intimideren.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Onomstotelijk feit lijkt dat het huidige anti-liberale autoritaire Rusland net zo goed een gevolg is van de verslechterende relatie met het Westen als van de Russische geschiedenis of de dreiging van desintegratie waar Rusland in de jaren ’90 mee te maken had.

Deze verslechtering vindt zijn in wortels in de Russische perceptie – die wordt ondersteund door een grote dosis paranoia en een verkeerde interpretatie van de postcommunistische historie – dat het Westen, en vooral de Verenigde Staten, agressieve plannen voor ze in petto heeft. Het is gewoon niet waar dat Rusland gewillig zijn imperium opgaf om zich bij het democratische Westen te voegen, om vervolgens afgewezen te worden. De Sovjet-Unie was te aftands geworden om zijn winsten van na de Tweede Wereldoorlog of zelfs maar zijn vooroorlogse grenzen vast te houden. De volkeren van Oost-Europa en die geabsorbeerd door de Sovjet-Unie waren uitgelaten dat ze niet meer onder controle van het Kremlin stonden.

Dmitri Trenin, directeur van het Carnegie Moscow Center, wijst erop dat Robert Gates, die CIA-directeur was in de vroege jaren negentig, later desalniettemin heeft toegegeven dat het Westen en vooral de VS ‘ernstig de magnitude van de Russische vernedering door het verliezen van de Koude Oorlog onderschatte.’ Het schouwspel van ‘Amerikaanse overheidsfunctionarissen, academici, zakenmensen, en politici’ die arrogant ‘de Russen onderwezen hoe hun […] zaken af te handelen’ leidde onvermijdelijk ‘tot een diepe en langdurige wrok en verbittering.’

In deze context was de expansie van de NAVO naar de Baltische staten tussen 1999 en 2004 in mijn opinie een ernstige fout. Ik herinner mij nog goed dat een vooraanstaande Russische liberaal in de jaren negentig tegen mij zei dat een democratische regering in Moskou een veel steviger garantie tegen Russisch avonturisme was dan NAVO-troepen in Vilnius.

Ruslands eigen ouverture om bij de NAVO te komen in 2001-2002 werd voorspelbaar afgewezen. Het essentiële doel van de NAVO na het communisme was tenslotte om Oost-Europa tegen Russisch revanchisme te beschermen. Maar het was een slag in het gezicht toen toenmalig secretaris-generaal van de alliantie Jaap de Hoop Scheffer in 2008 op een top in Boekarest zei dat Oekraïne ‘op een dag’ lid zou worden. Alhoewel andere leiders van de NAVO de opstelling van Scheffer op diezelfde top nog verwierpen gingen veel Russen geloven dat op iedere plek waar de Russische macht tanende was deze werd ingenomen door de expansieve macht van het Westen, zonder middenweg of buffer. Poetin noemde NAVO-lidmaatschap voor Oekraïne een ‘directe dreiging’ voor Rusland.

Alhoewel Rusland en het Westen ieder claimen een op regels gebaseerde internationale orde te respecteren lappen hebben beide kanten wanneer het ze uit komt het Handvest van de Verenigde Naties aan hun laars gelapt, en beschuldigen de ander van hypocrisie. Nam dan geen enkele Westerse beleidsmaker de waarschuwingen van verantwoordelijke Russische politici in acht dat het bombarderen van Belgrado door de NAVO in 1999 en de daaropvolgende afscheiding van Kosovo van Servië – beiden in overtreding van het internationaal recht en het VN-Handvest – een gevaarlijk precedent konden scheppen?

Ondanks de manifeste corruptie van de Oekraïense president Viktor Janoekovitsj en zijn verraad aan de belofte om een associatieovereenkomst met de EU te tekenen, zag Rusland slechts de hand van het Westen in de volksopstand die resulteerde in het vertrek van Janoekovitsj in 2014. Het Westen op zijn beurt veroordeelde unaniem de daaropvolgende Russische annexatie van de Krim en clandestiene militaire steun voor een pro-Russische separatistische opstand in de oostelijke Donbas-regio van Oekraïne.

Vanuit het perspectief van realpolitik was de interventie van Poetin in Oekraïne een catastrofale fout; naast de economische sancties die als resultaat aan Rusland werden opgelegd, dreef het Russische beleid Oekraïne definitief in het Westerse kamp. Met de desintegrerende banden met de VS en de Europese Unie in achterhoofd heeft Rusland om zijn afbrokkelende geopolitieke positie te versterken naar een Euraziatische alliantie met China gekeken. Maar dit is voor geen van beide landen het favoriete partnerschap.

Trenin gelooft dat het Westen banger moet zijn voor de zwakheid van Rusland dan voor zijn imperialistische plannen. De fundamentele Russische post-Sovjet tekortkoming is het falen de economie te moderniseren. De Poetin-Medvedev regeringen zijn er de afgelopen zeventien jaar niet in geslaagd de ‘olievloek’ te overkomen. De voortdurende afhankelijkheid van inkomsten uit natuurlijke hulpbronnen heeft de corruptie verankerd, autocratie in stand gehouden, en avonturisme qua buitenlandse politiek aangemoedigd als substituut voor een brede materiële welvaart.

De regering Trump wil een nieuwe poging te doen om bruggen te bouwen. Trump stelt een ‘deal’ voor om de Westerse sancties tegen Rusland op te heffen, in ruil voor een overeengekomen reductie van de nucleaire arsenalen. Dit zou een goede en vertrouwenwekkende start zijn.

Er bestaan minstens drie positieve factoren waarop men kan bouwen. Ten eerste zijn de buitenlandse coups van Poetin, alhoewel opportunistisch, terughoudend geweest. Hij gebruikt grote woorden, maar respecteert zijn limieten. Nadat hij zijn punt in Georgië en Oekraïne had gemaakt trok hij zich terug. Hij is een gokker, maar niet koste wat kost.

Ten tweede heeft de Russische these van ‘multipolariteit’ veel te bieden aan de internationale betrekkingen. Nu de Amerikaanse macht terugloopt en die van China groeit is een herstructurering van de internationale betrekkingen onvermijdelijk. De regels van het spel die zijn vastgelegd in het tijdperk van Amerikaanse superioriteit zullen herzien moeten worden om verschillende belangen en percepties te accommoderen. Rusland zou in deze revisie, wanneer het zijn kracht niet overschat, een constructieve rol kunnen spelen.

Ten slotte heeft Rusland laten zien – bij de nucleaire deal met Iran en de eliminatie van de chemische wapens van Syrië – dat het samen kan werken met de VS om gemeenschappelijke belangen te bevorderen. En in mijn optiek is Poetins ‘realisme’ in het bieden van militaire steun aan de Syrische president Bashar al-Assad te prefereren boven futiele Westerse inspanningen om tot een ‘politieke regeling’ te komen. Wanneer succesvol zouden miljoenen vluchtelingen wellicht naar huis kunnen terugkeren.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Het waardenconflict tussen de twee kampen zal voortduren. Maar wanneer het Westen Rusland en zijn belangen met respect tegemoet treedt is er geen reden om geen veel betere werkrelatie te kunnen bewerkstelligen.

Vertaling Melle Trap