A Fiscal Reality Test for US Republicans

NEW YORK – US President Donald Trump’s first major legislative goal – to “repeal and replace” the 2010 Affordable Care Act (“Obamacare”) – has already imploded, owing to Trump and congressional Republicans’ naiveté about the complexities of health-care reform. Their attempt to replace an imperfect but popular law with a pseudo-reform that would deprive more than 24 million Americans of basic health care was bound to fail – or sink Republican members of Congress in the 2018 mid-term elections if it had passed.
Now, Trump and congressional Republicans are pursuing tax reform – starting with corporate taxes and then moving on to personal income taxes – as if this will be any easier. It won’t be, not least because the Republicans’ initial proposals would add trillions of dollars to budget deficits, and funnel over 99% of the benefits to the top 1% of the income distribution.
A plan offered by Republicans in the US House of Representatives to reduce the corporate-tax rate from 35% to 15%, and to make up for the lost revenues with a border adjustment tax, is dead on arrival. The BAT does not have enough support even among Republicans, and it would violate World Trade Organization rules. The Republicans’ proposed tax cuts would create a $2 trillion revenue shortfall over the next decade, and they cannot plug that hole with revenue savings from their health-care reform plan or with the $1.2 trillion that could have been expected from a BAT.
The Republicans must now choose between passing their tax cuts (and adding $2 trillion to the public debt) and pursuing a much more modest reform. The first scenario is unlikely for three reasons. First, fiscally conservative congressional Republicans will object to a reckless increase in the public debt. Second, congressional budget rules require any tax cut that is not fully financed by other revenues or spending cuts to expire within ten years, so the Republicans’ plan would have only a limited positive impact on the economy.
And, third, if tax cuts and increased military and infrastructure spending push up deficits and the public debt, interest rates will have to rise. This would hinder interest-sensitive spending, such as on housing, and lead to a surge in the US dollar, which could destroy millions of jobs, hitting Trump’s key constituency – white working-class voters – the hardest.
Moreover, if Republicans blow up the debt, markets’ response could crash the US economy. Owing to this risk, Republicans will have to finance any tax cuts with new revenues, rather than with debt. As a result, their roaring tax-reform lion will most likely be reduced to a squeaking mouse.
Even cutting the corporate tax rate from 35% to 30% would be difficult. Republicans would have to broaden the tax base by forcing entire sectors – such as pharmaceuticals and technology – that currently pay little in taxes to start paying more. And to get the corporate-tax rate below 30%, Republicans would have to impose a large minimum tax on these firms’ foreign profits. This would mark a departure from the current system, in which trillions of dollars in foreign profits remain untaxed unless they are repatriated.
During the presidential campaign, Trump proposed a one-time 10% repatriation-tax “holiday” to encourage American companies to bring their foreign profits back to the United States. But this would deliver only $150-200 billion in new revenues – less than 10% of the $2 trillion fiscal shortfall implied by the Republicans’ plan. In any case, revenues from a repatriation tax should be used to finance infrastructure spending or the creation of an infrastructure bank.
Some congressional Republicans who already know that the BAT is a non-starter are now proposing that the corporate income tax be replaced with a value-added tax that is legal under WTO rules. But this option isn’t likely to go anywhere, either. Republicans themselves have always strongly opposed a VAT, and there is even an anti-VAT Republican caucus in Congress.
The traditional Republican view holds that such an “efficient” tax would be too easy to increase over time, making it harder to “starve the beast” of “wasteful” government spending. Republicans point to Europe and other parts of the world where a VAT rate started low and gradually increased to double-digit levels, exceeding 20% in many countries.
Democrats, too, have historically opposed a VAT, because it is a highly regressive form of taxation. And while it could be made less regressive by excluding or discounting food and other basic goods, that would only make it less appealing to Republicans. Given this bipartisan opposition, the VAT – like the BAT – is already dead in the water.
It will be even harder to reform personal income taxes. Initial proposals by Trump and the Republican leadership would have cost $5-9 trillion over the next decade, and 75% of the benefits would have gone to the top 1% – a politically suicidal idea. Now, after abandoning their initial plan, Republicans claim they want a revenue-neutral tax cut that includes no reductions for the top 1% of earners.
But that, too, looks like mission impossible. Implementing revenue-neutral tax cuts for almost all income brackets means that Republicans would have to phase out many exemptions and broaden the tax base in ways that are politically untenable. For example, if Republicans eliminated the mortgage-interest deduction for homeowners, the US housing market would crash.
Ultimately, the only sensible way to provide tax relief to middle- and lower-income workers is to raise taxes on the rich. This is a socially progressive populist idea that a pseudo-populist plutocrat like Trump will never accept. So, it looks like Republicans will continue to delude themselves that supply-side, trickle-down tax policies work, in spite of the overwhelming weight of evidence to the contrary.
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
There are three graphs that encapsulate the situation
Life expectancy - a broadly straight line graph trending up decade on decade
Productivity - a broadly straight line graph trending down decade on decade
Youth unemployment - a broadly straight line graph trending up decade on decade
There is no quick fix for decade on decade trends, in fact the problem is stopping the trend before the issue of reversing it. There are also two other markers in this yet to fully take effect - AI and the percentage of the population economically inactive due to demographics, both in growth Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Politics is theater. In the World of politics trying to do something and failing is often equated to successfully doing it - because intentions are given very high regard by many voters, at least compared to results.
For example, people voted Obama in because he would stop the War in Iraq and would close Guantanamo, and when he did neither, nobody really cared much, and they re-elected him.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
“Government is the Entertainment division of the military-industrial complex.” Frank Zappa
'Eisenhower in 1961 began by describing the changing nature of the American defense establishment since World War II. No longer could the U.S. afford the “emergency improvisation” that characterized its preparations for war against Germany and Japan. Instead, the United States was “compelled to create a permanent armaments industry” and a huge military force. He admitted that the Cold War made clear the “imperative need for this development,” but he was gravely concerned about “the acquisition of unwarranted influence…by the military-industrial complex.” In particular, he asked the American people to guard against the “danger that public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite' (History.com)
Read more
Comment Commented Chris Herbert
Mr. Roubini, while I follow your narrative I think it should be pointed out that a monetary sovereign has no need to borrow money from anyone in order to finance its activities. Do the debt bugaboo is overblown. In fact a monetary sovereign can easily retire whatever debt it already has by not rolling existing debt over. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Griesbach
Be nice to the wealthy, they need those tax cuts to buy the resulting debt. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'The players all played at once without waiting for turns, quarrelling all the while, and fighting for the hedgehogs; and in a very short time the Queen was in a furious passion, and went stamping about, and shouting' Off with his head!' or 'Off with her head!' about once in a minute.' Lewis Carroll Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Curtis, I think we all know people we could nominate to be mallets 👀 Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Bull's eye, Mr. Hurst. Bravo.
Roubini makes the mistake of imagining that "reason" still plays some role in our politics.
And meanwhile, the people, rather than the flamingos, serve as the croquet mallets. Read more
Comment Commented Chris Jones
Trickle down government stimulus has to be closely monitored since it wastes billions and ends up in the pockets of well entrenched political lobbying groups.
Tax reform could close some of the overly generous tax subsidies such as the deduction for advertising which could be capped or thrown out completely. I understand it accounts for about $200 billion in lost revenue that ends up in the pockets of entertainment and network associated media executives, employees, sports figures, and many others who enjoy multi million dollar salaries for over hyped entertainment.
The leviathan government bureaucracies are the largest monopolizing groups in the modern era. When Wikipedia lists about 5 super octogenarians over 112 years old in the U.S. while the Social Security Administration still has 6,500,000 on the rolls over 112 due to unchecked death lists (March 2015 Senate Homeland Security Committee findings), you can bet that there exists waste, fraud, and abuse in every program that uses a Social Security ID number.
The country needs more bang for our bucks and greater efficiency, cost effectiveness, and productive efforts, not golden shovel photo ops and grand entertaining side shows. Read more
Comment Commented Desiree Dogood
I see Roubini doesn't even mention cutting spending. Though he does say tax cuts are OK if there are balancing spending cuts. It seems even the commentariat, like the Democrats don't want to even mention it. Given the big spending increases over the last decades, as a percentage of GDP, should be reversed?
The GOP establishment always wants to talk tax reform, as a distraction from spending cuts. Read more
Comment Commented Richard MacCracken
This website (Project Syndicate) is really kind of diminished by creating a running column entitled "Trump: An American Horror Story". Why not leave the hysterical hyperbole for the less serious websites? Who came with such a stupid idea? Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
For Democrats it has been worse than both The Exorcist and Texas Chainsaw Massacre. For some it is not hyperbole at all. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Jose,
After agreeing with you below, I have to disagree with you on this one. Aside from few missed political calls, the economic side of Trump's presidency has been good. The stock market is booming, unemployment is low, and wages are rising (at a glacially pace, but rising nevertheless). Sure we're only in first few months of his term, but work with facts, rather than your personal views or predictions. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
So far Trump has done nothing to descredit the title, actually I think it will soon read.
"Trump: A planet horror story" Read more
Comment Commented M M
How can a blind lead the blinds in a minefield? Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
It will not work because is completly alianeted from the moments we are living.
We don't live in times of capital scarcity, we live in times where opportunities are scarce, not the ways of financing them.
Companies need to grow the top line and that means stimulating consumption and that will trigger biger profits because the capacity we have not been using is going to be put to good use.
Trickle down economics never worked and aren't going to work in times where investments are stalled due to high risk perception not because there is lack of capital. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Jose,
I agree. The problem lies on the demand side rather than the supply side. They shouldn't be discussing tax cuts as US taxes (after all available deductions that companies and individuals take advantage of) are fairly low. What they should be discussing instead is raising incomes. The problem with that is that's near impossible to pull off short-term. Furthermore, Republican Party has this obsession with trickle down voodoo stuff. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
There probably is a coalition available for a VAT that would replace the even more regressive payroll taxes. A wealth tax earmarked for debt reduction, or infrastructure spending also might fly. There will not be much room for debt-financed government as the FED reduces its portfolio; legislators should begin planning for life without debt's support. Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
Roubini is way over his head in politics--and all the more so Trump politics.
First, he is doing what people like Krugman pleaded for--replace a monetary stimulus with a monetary one. Obviously a fiscal stimulus means a larger deficit. Krugman would cheer if a Democrat did not, but now it is awful.
Second, AP suggests that he is adopting the great Ted Cruz tax plan. It is a sharp reduction in our very worse tax, the Social Security tax, and replacing it with a VAT. Naturally the Democrats say it is regressive. Their base is the rich--the top 5%-20% with family income from $125,000 to $250,000 in Westchester. They love Obama and Hillary because they refuse to tax Westchester who earn under $250,000 and would hate a VAT, which would tax their high consumption.
Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Replace a monetary stimulus with a monetary one? Don't you mean a fiscal one? Read more
