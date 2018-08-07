White House of Lies

Show paragraph

This morning, I checked GOOGLE, I checked YAHOO, I checked the "NEWS" app on my I-Phone, I checked COLUMBIA JOURNALISM REVIEW, and I checked PROJECT SYNDICATE. What was I checking for? I was checking for consistency, accuracy and just what would be the "popular news feeds" for the day.



Oh, I forgot to add, I also checked FORBES.



Now, why am I doing this as a little old lady living in a little town in the USA? I was curious about just what would be the "Popular" social media stories just readily accessible, in my face, fodder from the basic PLATFORM SOURCES from the internet, on my phone, and on my laptop screens for August 8, 2018. Those stories that sure aren’t based on my reading choices, or interests, but get shoved at me anyway- kind a like advertising of underwear, that seem to constantly show up everywhere, courtesy of Google?



I was especially curious if there would be any significant follow-up, of a cutting-edge news report from FORBES on August 7, 2018- this one:



https://www.forbes.com/sites/danalexander/2018/08/06/new-details-about-wilbur-rosss-businesses-point-to-pattern-of-grifting/



I am noting as a critical reader and interpreter of information, that that link is a significant news article communicating factual information, not opinion, not nonsense, not superficial, and not really biased, but definitely unflattering facts about illegal activities and lies. The SEC fines and court results confirm illegal action by Mr. Ross. Do remember this first paragraph from the link:

“A multimillion-dollar lawsuit has been quietly making its way through the New York State court system over the last three years, pitting a private equity manager named David Storper against his former boss: Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. The pair worked side by side for more than a decade, eventually at the firm, WL Ross & Co.—where, Storper later alleged, Ross stole his interests in a private equity fund, transferred them to himself, then tried to cover it up with bogus paperwork. Two weeks ago, just before the start of a trial with $4 million on the line, Ross and Storper agreed to a confidential settlement, whose existence has never been reported and whose terms remain secret.”



So how does what I have just written and shared here so far on PS, relate to this article by Mr. Nye?



The President of the US lies.



So does his Secretary of Commerce.

And how many others of his Cabinet?



And, why over the last 3 years hasn’t there much of a whiff about these court cases?



These are not little white lies that have been caught by others. No, these are significant lies that cross bottom-line ethical boundaries and principles. These lies especially affect many others especially financially, not just Storper, and in very negative ways. These lies especially are demolishing institutions and commerce even at the highest levels in the United States of America.



Mr. Nye is addressing the truth of this administration. It is based on lies, and only lies. This administration is not doing anything to Make America Great Again.



To quote Mr. Nye:



“Some observers, pointing to his record in the private sector, argue that Trump merely lies out of habit. Others believe that the frequency, repetition, and blatant nature of his lies reflect not habit but a deliberate political strategy to damage institutions associated with truth. Either way, Trump has eroded the credibility of institutions such as the press, the intelligence agencies, and the US Department of Justice, making everything relative and playing to his extremely loyal base.”





And what about the Secretary of Commerce? How negatively was Mr Ross affected by the fines that he has paid, as required by the SEC and the US legal system? Even with any fines, any legal cases, he has essentially been rewarded to higher social esteem, more financial rewards. And by whom? The Congress and the President have and are essentially rewarding, awarding and supporting illegal actors and their actions, LEFT AND RIGHT.



The White House is setting the example that the way to get ahead in the American Society is exactly the same criminal behavior used and supported by Drug Gangs. Lie. Cheat. Ignore any laws on any levels, support ONLY your buddies-99%male.





I am questioning what is going on behind-the-scenes? What is going on in secret?



On August 8, 2018, There sure isn’t much further escalation of the “news” as reported by Mr. Alexander on August 7, 2018. Maybe more time is necessary. BUT, time is of the essence. This administration has accomplished nothing so far, since election and transfer of power.



This administration is really only campaigning.



The only activity this administration is focused on is campaigning to keep themselves in office. Why? They are making money for themselves, and want to keep making money only for themselves. There has not been one piece of Federal legislation that has produced any positive results for any of the citizens below the top 10%.



AND, the campaigning is based on lies. OMG!



Why and Why NOT?



Remember that the news that Mr. Alexander has written is about a court case that has been in the New York court system for 3 years now. Do you really think that members of Congress and the Administration were not aware of this type of court case? Why was Ross approved as Secretary of Commerce? Why is this administration creating and spreading lies? Why does this administration attack journalists from all sides?



To quote Philip Eil, from CJR:



“One of the core jobs of journalism is providing context and perspective.”





That is an extremely important core job of journalism. The quote is from:



https://www.cjr.org/covering_trump/spicer-emmys.php



The title of the story is: “The Lesson Journalists should take away from Spicer’s rebranding”

It was written in 2017. It is a must read for everyone. It is a lesson that reveals some aspects of the rebranding process.



It really shows how this administration is REBRANDING, anything and everything, especially lies.



This administration is essentially making sure that journalism cannot at all fulfill it’s core job as an industry for the public. This administration is making sure that journalism cannot provide any context or perspective for the citizens of this nation of the USA.



This administration only knows how to lie effectively, and ONLY to campaign. They are not administering for the public, and citizens of the nation. They are only administering to campaigning for themselves, at the expense of everybody else.



So what was I checking for on August 8, 2018? I was doing my due diligence.



Is a critical message being spread, or is it being muted. How effectively, by whom, where and how?



Is GOOGLE now supporting censorship in the US? Keep real news that should be up front and in the face of the majority hidden? Do I have to search, and search, and search now to find any relevance to the FORBES news?



I sure did, and that scares the XXXX out of me. Maybe I will need to click on one of those underwear ads that GOOGLE keeps shoving at me. Maybe the news from FORBES was really just a deliberate lead for the under-wear ads to be the impetus so I am forced to buy something? And, especially buy something on-line.



Is the White House controlling messages on the internet, and how much? Are news stories about others in the administration that could have any negative effects on the White House being minimized, seeing as there really isn’t much further escalation of the significant message from the FORBESm article, on the internet? I don’t know if that is because nobody else finds that information that Mr. Dan Alexander has reported and written about is very significant or not, yet? Or is it because the search optimization algorithms are now SKEWING on GOOGLE to not reveal the new news on the “Secretary of Commerce”? Like censorship-loud and clear?



Like, is the White House of Lies really working behind-the-scenes QUIETLY and EFFECTIVELY on very successful damage control? Branding for the elite by the elite? Maybe GOOGLE is doing a really super job as indicated by their stock prices?



When I first checked my email link to the article, that I quickly sent myself last night, I only got a 404 message. Well, now, post-that-first-click-this morning on August 8, 2018-, and subsequent to at least a hundred more clicks, clicking on that link again, yes, it connects me to the article on FORBES.



I took a sigh of relief.



My personal paranoia based on the White House of Lies, that I KNOW, not just think, believe, or assume to be affecting journalism worldwide, dropped a notch. However, it only dropped a notch momentarily.



I went and made myself a cup of coffee, too.



Last night, I really wasn't totally conscious of WHY I was saving that article. I just do things like that. I have working experience as a journalist. Years ago I even got paid for the work that I performed.



In the meantime, after that first initial, DEAD-END to information, and my first initial freak-out sub-consciously that CENSORSHIP is gaining it's advance on GOOGLE by the milli-second, in my mind, apparently, even as I was pursuing those other searches, that I have already noted-



I made a fresh pot of coffee, and enjoyed it to the last drop.



Mr. Nye gave me a bit of hope and kept the Obama brand going a bit longer……

Those Harvard guys have it down pat- left and right.