ترمب يتعثر في فناء بوتن الخلفي في سوريا

Robert Bruce APR 13, 2017

Russia does not want an end to violence in the Middle East any more than China wants to halt the nuclear development of North Korea. Both countries gain leverage from international disorder as the United States clearly cannot resolve these challenges without their cooperation. Their use of veto power on the U.N. Security Council furthet underlines their power to block progress towards greater international order.



The challenge for those who dream of a more stable and peaceful World is how to create an international framework that amplifies the real advantages of cooperation. Only if it becomes clear that all parties have more to gain from brokering peace than from perpetuating conflict, will progress be possible. The challenge is huge but two big changes from the USA would help.



Economically a commitment to rapid decarbonistion would make clear that the Middle East will not hold its strategic value in oil revenues for very much longer. Meanwhile the Americans must stop approaching international relations from a populist driven win-lose policy stance. If the implication is that resolving conflicts will help America win at the expense of everyone else we should hardly be surprised if the rest of the World chooses to perpetuate stalemate. Meanwhile millions of innocent Global citizens continue to suffer as pawns of Global state rivalry. Before pinning 100% of the blame on Russia and Iran we should consider how much American posturing contributes to the impasse.