johnson180_JIM WATSONAFP via Getty Images_kamala harris JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
Only Harris Will Deliver Shared Prosperity

If Donald Trump retakes the White House and follows through on his promise of higher tariffs, billionaires like Elon Musk will benefit, but prices for goods consumed by lower-income people – including many of Trump’s supporters – would rise dramatically. And in an economy where only a few benefit, the many would have to be silenced.

WASHINGTON, DC – Which US presidential candidate – Kamala Harris or Donald Trump – is proposing economic policies that are more likely to generate shared prosperity and strengthen America’s national security? Last week, I joined 22 other Nobel laureate economists in signing an open letter with a simple answer: Vice President Harris. Only Harris has a coherent program of encouraging science, making it easier to commercialize innovations, and funding new business in all parts of the country.

