An American Catastrophe

Building and maintaining a liberal institutional order requires years, if not generations, of hard work, as well as visionary public servants and an occasional miracle. How long will it take to rebuild what Trump will destroy?
BERLIN – We just got a foretaste of the bizarre stream of consciousness that will be emanating from the White House over the next four years: the United States might start expanding territorially by taking over Greenland, the Panama Canal, and maybe Canada as well. Perhaps Senator Marco Rubio, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be secretary of state, should warn his boss that such brilliant geopolitical musings could get the Russians thinking about taking Alaska back.
