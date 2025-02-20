How Trump Can Achieve Sustained Growth
Above-target US inflation and a strong labor market reflect robust economic fundamentals. But the biggest risks to the US economy’s continued growth are Donald Trump’s erratic communication and, perhaps more importantly, his populist trade and immigration policies.
WASHINGTON, DC – As investors, business leaders, and policymakers consider America’s economic outlook, two things should be front of mind. First, the US economy is very strong. And, second, President Donald Trump’s populist policies pose one of the biggest risks to its continued growth.