Populism Never Lasts

Ultimately, populism will always be a temporary phenomenon because its economic policy prescriptions simply do not work. Parties that want to position themselves for success over the long term must provide sound economic management.
WASHINGTON, DC – Understanding the return of populism is crucial for making sense of today’s politics. This is especially true in the United States, both for President-elect Donald Trump and congressional Republicans as they prepare to govern, and for the Democrats as they try to recover from their stunning defeat.
WASHINGTON, DC – Understanding the return of populism is crucial for making sense of today’s politics. This is especially true in the United States, both for President-elect Donald Trump and congressional Republicans as they prepare to govern, and for the Democrats as they try to recover from their stunning defeat.