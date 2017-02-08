特朗普的推特黑暗艺术

vivek iyer FEB 8, 2017

Nye is saying that Trump has stuck to his guns. He continues to say the same things in the same way despite the great change in his political fortunes. He is consistent.

Surely, all 'great communicators' have done the same thing? Consistency is what makes a person credible. Credibility is a sine qua non in striking deals.

No drama Obama's message was 'we can'. Trump's was 'I will'. Obama's inauguration speech attributed the power to change things not to the Presidency or any other political office. Rather it was some occult Emersonian 'Race-Fate' which translated the blind sacrifices of the masses- for whom Khe Sahn was morally the same as Gettysburg- into...urm...something or the other. Maybe Progress? Anyway, Obama had absolved himself of blame in advance. Only the people could affect change. He himself had no special power.

The problem with Obama's message was it did not distinguish between 'the People' and 'Americans'. His was a deracinated message. He really hadn't been born in the continental United States. He might as well have been born in Kenya. His cool and detached style coupled with a wonkish mastery of electoral strategy meant that he could reign not rule. Splashback from the Tea Party became his second tsunami of votes precisely because he himself was not making waves.

What worked for Obama couldn't work for Hilary. She couldn't carry even her own demographic and splashback was no longer enough. Why? Trump was saying- 'You can't but I will and, folks, it will be awesome'.

The odd thing is, now he is President, people suddenly realise that he really can make things awesome. More importantly, he is now saying anything which stands in his way is worthless and can be easily bulldozed. This too is true. The Judiciary can be brought to heel, the Bureaucracy rendered pliant, provided the Executive sticks to its guns and this translates into pressure on Legislators.

Nye speaks of a 'center' but politics is multidimensional and thus, by McKelvey's theorem, agenda control is what defines the median. Trump is successfully asserting agenda control with Tweets and phone calls. This is economical, this is effective, this is consistent, this is credible. Will he make awesome deals? I don't know. But if the perception is that he is doing so, then he will be stronger and more in charge of his party in a year's time than Reagan or Clinton at similar points in their Presidency.

Read more