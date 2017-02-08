特朗普的推特黑暗艺术

坎布里奇—美国总统特朗普的批评者一直低估了他的政治沟通技巧，原因也许是因为他与富兰克林·罗斯福和里根等前辈差别太大了。毕竟，罗斯福和里根都都是以“伟大的沟通者”著称的。
尽管美国人民中有很多人讨厌他们，但罗斯福和里根的演说着眼于作为整体的美国人民，并试图吸引中间派。相反，特朗普吸引的主要是选他的少数派。他的就职演说听起来像是选战演讲，而在接任总统后的一系列不实陈述和挑衅性行政令降低了他在中间派中的信誉，但进一步巩固了他的票仓。
特朗普的沟通技巧磨练于真人电视秀，在这些节目上，愤怒和挑衅性的言辞能够娱乐观众，刺激收视率。在共和党初选阶段，他使用这一方法，在17位候选人中成功脱颖而出。一项统计显示，特朗普获得了相当于20亿美元的免费电视广告，远远超过了他的共和党竞选对手杰布·布什（Jeb Bush）获得的1亿美元付费电视广告。
在赢得共和党提名之后，许多人预测特朗普将遵循传统方法，为了大选而转攻中间派。他再次打破预期，专注于民粹主义选战，将目标定位为在全球竞争中失去了工作的美国人；以及/或者厌恶过去几十年来所发生的文化转变的美国人。这一民粹主义方针定位精准，让他通过选举人票赢得大选，尽管普选票输了300万张。但对于三个锈带州的100,000选民来说，他不是总统。
考虑到这一点，许多观察家认为他在上任后将把目标对准政治中间派。但特朗普再一次让专家大跌眼镜，继续专注于他的票仓。一些人预测他意在建立一个由工人阶级选民（从前所谓的里根民主党）和茶党共和党组成的新的民粹主义政党。
特朗普的沟通工具选择也是出人意表。新技术带来了新机会。罗斯福采取的是精心控制语速的公开的“炉边谈话”，这样可以用广播来传播。里根是在电视上表演脚本演说的大师。里根的白宫团队所放出的政府消息以每日或每周重点问题为核心。特朗普在选战期间使用推特外加对有线电视的熟练掌控，绕过团队和媒体推进公共日程。
出乎许多人意料，特朗普在入主白宫后延续了这一做法。使用推特不是什么新技巧——奥巴马就拥有粉丝甚众的推特账号——但特朗普亲身参与引出了一个问题：如何在140字的篇幅内管理来自白宫的政策惊雷（policy thunderbolts）、表达复杂的政策问题（如核武器）。但是，作为与其票仓沟通、保持本人关注热度的手段，“推特治国”让他能够绕过国会和媒体吸引关注。
政治沟通手段随时间而变化，有效沟通的方法亦数不胜数。古希腊人有修辞学校磨练集会演说技巧。西塞罗学了雄辩术，因此能够在罗马元老院舌战群儒。威尔逊小时候天资平平，但成功地自学了雄辩术，因为他认定这是领导力的本质。丘吉尔常常把他的成功归因于能够游刃有余地驾驭英语句子。小马丁·路德·金得益于在非洲裔美国人教会传统的成长经历，这段经历让他能够自如地掌握说话的节奏。
一些人掌握这些技巧比其他人更加容易。纽约州前州长马里奥·科莫（Mario Cuomo）曾经比较比尔·克林顿和希拉里·克林顿，他说：“她更像有卫理公会风格，他则浑身是戏。”
但是，雄辩和修辞并不是有效政治沟通的唯一形式。非语言信号也是重要的要素。一些能够鼓舞人心的领导人并不是大雄辩家——比如圣雄甘地。但甘地朴素的衣着和生活方式的象征意义比言辞更加掷地有声。如果你将这些形象与打扮成体面的英国律师但充满了不安全感的年轻甘地的照片相比较，就会发现他深谙符号沟通之道。
特朗普亦然——他有自己的方式。比如，他在竞选时头戴红色棒球帽，高举“让美国再次伟大”的口号，又比如他在经商时对于品牌建设的执着，当然还有他对推特的使用。
但是，除了用修辞和象征符号与遥远的受众沟通之外，领导人还需要一对一或小团体沟通能力。在一些例子中，这一近距离沟通比修辞更加重要。组织技巧——吸引和管理高效的内阁的能力——很难与“推特治国”相结合。杜鲁门算不上出色的雄辩家，但他用吸引和巧妙地管理出色的顾问团队来弥补公共修辞方面的欠缺。
树立正确的榜样是领导者的另一种至关重要的沟通形式。2007年，新加坡准备给公务员加薪，总理李显龙预计会引起公众的质疑，因此宣布自己放弃加薪。在与利益冲突有关的象征符号方面，特朗普还没有掌���政治沟通的艺术。
目前，特朗普表现出比他的批评者预料的更有效的政治沟通技巧。但他的非常规方法能否取得长期成功仍然是其任内所面临的重大问题之一。
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Nye is saying that Trump has stuck to his guns. He continues to say the same things in the same way despite the great change in his political fortunes. He is consistent.
Surely, all 'great communicators' have done the same thing? Consistency is what makes a person credible. Credibility is a sine qua non in striking deals.
No drama Obama's message was 'we can'. Trump's was 'I will'. Obama's inauguration speech attributed the power to change things not to the Presidency or any other political office. Rather it was some occult Emersonian 'Race-Fate' which translated the blind sacrifices of the masses- for whom Khe Sahn was morally the same as Gettysburg- into...urm...something or the other. Maybe Progress? Anyway, Obama had absolved himself of blame in advance. Only the people could affect change. He himself had no special power.
The problem with Obama's message was it did not distinguish between 'the People' and 'Americans'. His was a deracinated message. He really hadn't been born in the continental United States. He might as well have been born in Kenya. His cool and detached style coupled with a wonkish mastery of electoral strategy meant that he could reign not rule. Splashback from the Tea Party became his second tsunami of votes precisely because he himself was not making waves.
What worked for Obama couldn't work for Hilary. She couldn't carry even her own demographic and splashback was no longer enough. Why? Trump was saying- 'You can't but I will and, folks, it will be awesome'.
The odd thing is, now he is President, people suddenly realise that he really can make things awesome. More importantly, he is now saying anything which stands in his way is worthless and can be easily bulldozed. This too is true. The Judiciary can be brought to heel, the Bureaucracy rendered pliant, provided the Executive sticks to its guns and this translates into pressure on Legislators.
Nye speaks of a 'center' but politics is multidimensional and thus, by McKelvey's theorem, agenda control is what defines the median. Trump is successfully asserting agenda control with Tweets and phone calls. This is economical, this is effective, this is consistent, this is credible. Will he make awesome deals? I don't know. But if the perception is that he is doing so, then he will be stronger and more in charge of his party in a year's time than Reagan or Clinton at similar points in their Presidency.
Read more
