Mr. Trump reist nach Warschau

Curtis Carpenter JUL 5, 2017

"Never mind that the visit could threaten Poland’s relationships with its closest allies: France and Germany."



It is, I know, a very minor sidebar, but the visit may also threaten the solidarity that has existed between the people of Poland and America since Pulaski fought with us in our revolutionary war.



Pew research indicates that only 23% of the people of Poland have confidence that Trump will do the right thing in international affairs. That is not too far from the people's assessment of the situation here in the U.S.. Will the people of Poland be allowed to express their concern during Trump's visit, and show their continued friendship for the majority of the American people? Read more