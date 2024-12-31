MAGA Goes to Panama

Donald Trump’s recent statements about re-establishing US control of the Panama Canal resonate with a sentiment that long underpinned American policy on the issue. After all, the Panama Canal was an American idea, and the US has had difficulty letting go of it ever since.
NEW YORK – US President-elect Donald Trump clearly does not intend to pursue a “good neighbor” policy. He has been mocking Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by calling him ‘governor’ while proclaiming that a country of 40 million people should become the 51st US state. His first telephone conversation with Mexico’s new president, Claudia Scheinbaum, had to be followed by Scheinbaum politely saying that she had agreed to none of the terms Trump claimed that she had.
