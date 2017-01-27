8

特朗普治得住朝鲜吗？

丹佛—美国总统特朗普的政府与此前的许多届美国政府一样，开局可谓不利；但大部分紧迫挑战还尚未到来。其中一个挑战是朝鲜，其领导人金正恩在新年献词中宣布朝鲜已经造出可携带核弹头的洲际弹道导弹，并准备试射。

当时还是当选总统的特朗普立刻做出了反应，发tweet说“这不会发生！”你只能想象朝鲜政府会如何解读这几个字。特朗普也许是用他最喜欢的沟通手段发布了威胁并划定正式红线；也许仅仅是做一个预测，下注于朝鲜的技术尚不足以造出这种武器。也许他仅仅是想要其他人来猜测他会怎么做。

不论其动机如何，特朗普接手了一个长期悬而未决的朝鲜问题——朝鲜，这个反复发作的全球危机，自20世纪80年代以来是每一任美国总统外交关注清单上的常客。但这一回，威胁是实实在在的：在特朗普眼皮底下，朝鲜很可能获得用大规模杀伤性武器打击美国的手段。

朝鲜政府对于探测美国新总统不像其测试核设施和导弹一样热衷。随着其武器计划的缓慢推进，朝鲜并未掩盖其经常出现的试射失败，这与此前的行为大相径庭。关于朝鲜追求核武器的动机的猜测与其实际行动一样久远。但了解朝鲜的真正目标固然有用——最常提及的可能包括保护政权、赢得全球特权、自我防卫、地区霸权等——说到底并不重要。

解决这一问题没什么好办法；但特朗普也不能干脆视而不见，或如其在总统竞选期间所表示的那样将它一股脑儿扔给中国去解决。有效的战略规划需要把美国的十八般武器全数搬出，特别是对华外交与合作。

除了朝鲜，特朗普也接手了亚洲其他地区的棘手难题。中国继续在南海领土主张问题上采取强硬路线，这意味着美国必须保持警惕以确保安全地进入该地区的重要航线。与此同时，韩国陷入了腐败丑闻，总统朴槿惠已被弹劾。总统选举可能在5月份举行，但未来充满了不确定性。而尽管日本与韩国的关系在近几年中有所改善，但随着后者政治局面的演化，形势有可能发生变化。

对特朗普来说，在如此复杂的背景下制定解除朝鲜核计划的战略必须包括几个显而易见但至关重要的要素。首先，美国必须保持与两大地区盟友——日本和韩国的紧密关系。新政府必须明智地追求与这些国家的其他目标，如贸易和军事合作。这两项合作都对公共情绪的变化十分敏感，美国必须小心行事，不可在次要问题上引发不满，特别是在韩国政局动荡的时期。

当然，管理这两个盟友的款那与管理对华关系比起来只是小巫见大巫。对中国来说，朝鲜问题绝不仅仅是政权崩溃以及由此导致的难民潮的问题。中国官员对朝鲜的态度各不相同，并不是所有官员都喜欢朝鲜；但一位要员认为朝鲜崩溃将影响到中国的核心利益，如果朝鲜半岛形势的变化——如韩国继承朝鲜——被视为美国对中国占优的话。

美国总统大选后，特朗普及其顾问们似乎认定，颠覆中国的战略立场的最佳方式是从重新考虑所有过去的约定着手，包括“一个中国”政策。这一方针背后的思想是中国终归要做出妥协以确保其作为美国承认的唯一的中国政府的特殊地位。

但是，用特朗普的话说，“这不会发生。”中国不是建筑工程分包商，它有手段向美国新政府施加压力。重提早已解决的问题对于双边合作毫无裨益，只能加剧中国和美国之间的战略不信任。

治理就是要搞清孰轻孰重。美国对华外交政策常常要追求非常广泛的一揽子目标，而有欠考虑是否有一些目标比其他目标更重要。比如，中国做出重大贸易让步是否比解除朝鲜威胁更有利于推进美国的利益？

现在，特朗普政府身上的重任是清醒地评估美国在该地区的利益，并据此制定优先政策。我们只能希望美国将焦点放在朝鲜核威胁上，这一威胁是非常现实的威胁——并且会比所有人想象的更快地尖锐化。