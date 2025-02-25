bildt132_BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIAFP via Getty Images_trumpputin Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Trump the Capitulator

Like the leaders of major European powers in 1938, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are adamant that the smaller sovereign power at the center of a dispute not be included in talks about its own future. Under such favorable circumstances, the Kremlin has every reason to press maximal demands.

STOCKHOLM – Will US President Donald Trump be able to forge a peace between Russia and Ukraine, or are we facing a repetition of the infamous Munich Agreement? When Britain and France forced Czechoslovakia to cede the Sudetenland to Nazi Germany in 1938, they believed that doing so would ensure long-term peace. But appeasing a revisionist aggressor had the opposite effect, setting the stage for another world war one year later.

