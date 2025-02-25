Trump the Capitulator

Like the leaders of major European powers in 1938, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are adamant that the smaller sovereign power at the center of a dispute not be included in talks about its own future. Under such favorable circumstances, the Kremlin has every reason to press maximal demands.
STOCKHOLM – Will US President Donald Trump be able to forge a peace between Russia and Ukraine, or are we facing a repetition of the infamous Munich Agreement? When Britain and France forced Czechoslovakia to cede the Sudetenland to Nazi Germany in 1938, they believed that doing so would ensure long-term peace. But appeasing a revisionist aggressor had the opposite effect, setting the stage for another world war one year later.
