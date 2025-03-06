America’s Grotesquely Mediocre Emperor

Is Caesarism – a term invented in the nineteenth century to describe Napoleon’s particular form of rule – a good analogy for understanding Donald Trump and his political project? Despite some striking parallels, the illusion that America’s president has created lacks any basis in genuine achievements.
PRINCETON – For the past decade, scholars have been debating how to make sense of Donald Trump’s rise and rule. They have cycled through labels such as populism and fascism, and proposed various historical parallels – some of them rather outlandish (“Martin Luther Was the Donald Trump of 1517”). But now Trump himself has offered a hint, posting on social media that “He who saves his Country does not violate any Law” – a quote widely attributed to Napoleon, though most likely put into the emperor’s mouth by Balzac.
