American Idiots

With Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and J.D. Vance's sudden decision to sabotage a routine bill intended to keep the US government running, the world has gotten a preview of US politics for the next few years. Grandstanding and performative gestures, not sound policy and basic competence, will be reflected in all decisions.
BERKELEY – The threat of a Christmastime government shutdown sparked by America’s chief Scrooges, Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and J.D. Vance, has been narrowly averted. Nonetheless, it is worth reviewing what happened, because the episode perfectly foreshadows the dysfunctional governance that awaits the United States (and the world) when Trump takes office in January.
BERKELEY – The threat of a Christmastime government shutdown sparked by America’s chief Scrooges, Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and J.D. Vance, has been narrowly averted. Nonetheless, it is worth reviewing what happened, because the episode perfectly foreshadows the dysfunctional governance that awaits the United States (and the world) when Trump takes office in January.