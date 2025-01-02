Shock Therapy for Multilateralism
The feebleness of recent multilateral efforts reflects a deeper intellectual and political fragmentation that might seem to play into the hands of an incoming “America First” administration. But history shows that American contempt for international institutions typically lasts only until the next global crisis.
PRINCETON – No one doubts that US President-elect Donald Trump’s administration will show little regard for multilateralism. Even more globally oriented appointees like Secretary of the Treasury-designate Scott Bessent believe that the purpose of engaging with international institutions is to “win.” America should engage, but only so that its own interests do not suffer.