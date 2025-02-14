Weaponizing Data Against Democracy
Maintaining control over official data is at the heart of the authoritarian project, driving a fundamental shift in how public information is accessed and used. Nowhere is this more evident than in India, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has systematically undermined and weaponized the statistics authorities.
NEW DELHI – For those of us who have witnessed the shock-and-awe tactics of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past decade, the events unfolding in the United States since Donald Trump returned to the White House evoke a sense of déjà vu. In India, we have learned the hard way: authoritarian leaders are often far more dangerous in their second term than in their first.