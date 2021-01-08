The Truth About Trump’s Mob

They were followers of their leader. They were doing what he wanted them to do. They unfortunately did not realize that they were being manipulated, contrary to their own and best personal interests.



That cited link to my following commentary is an anecdotal interview of a relative of one of the Trump Followers.



Tasneem Nashrulla is credited as the reporter. Did Tasneem actually write the Buzfeed article?

Did Tasneem just hold the microphone during certain intervals when someone else asked any questions? Was Nashrulla really on the scene?



Some background on BuzzFeed from Wikipedia:”In the beginning, BuzzFeed employed no writers or editors, just an "algorithm to cull stories from around the web that were showing stirrings of virality."[17] The site initially launched an instant messaging client, BuzzBot, which sent users a link to popular content. The messages were sent based on algorithms which examined the links that were being quickly disseminated, scouring through the feeds of hundreds of blogs that were aggregating them.”



Those photos accompanying the article were pretty nice, and opportune to even be available so quickly for that specific most probably auto-generated NEWS ??? fed publicly. I’d say Buzzfeed algorithms are working pretty good on January 8, 2021. Who else is really doing what? Who else is really doing any work? What kind of work? What is real work anyway anywhere?



I also suggest a rereading of the quote that I have selected about Buzzfeed and the algorithms that are or at least most probably at sometime in the past have probably copied every word that not only I have written on Project Syndicate.



Is Buzzfeed only one of the “licensees” of what corporate entity? And when?



Just who, or what has the inalienable right to copy every word that everybody in the world has written so a few people can opportunistically retain monies generated from the words and writing styles of how many billions of other people? Oh yes, just who gets paid to only define an appropriate parameter to establish any of the limits to generate another story with a payoff for whom? Just who or what owns the “key” to what code, and on what platform, and where?



The NPR snippet, is again nicely written including more emphatic messaging voiced by Kayleigh McEnany apparently to project some feeling and some type of sincerity. Is she really a voice of any authority coming from an awareness of reasonable, rational validity? Did she even write what she was voicing? She may have read her lines at least once out loud prior to presenting the messaging words/narrative that she voiced, with emphasis added according to any “cue” marks on her script.



Carefully, consider the fact that in the NPR “news” article with the byline credited to Alana Wise, the text reads:



"Lawmakers and other officials say the violence stemmed from months of misinformation about the election, both from the White House and from the president himself. “



I sure like that name Alana Wise, I hope she is really a real human being. It could be extensively debated if a real human being generated either of those articles that I have cited. I find a definite problem with that probable reality , as it is most probable and very real and a very unlikely reality.



Did you notice how the “tone” of the messaging had changed from the White House as delivered by NPR news feed? Did you notice how the “context” of messaging words has changed? At least the word content implies that there was at least “misinformation” not only from the White House but from the president himself.



There are absolutely NO puns intended in my above written commentary.



Now, I am going to explain the real message of my commentary, while not dwelling on any citations to establish my personable credibility, and of course any questionable current view point:



The power of the President is only an administrative authority given to any citizen of the United States based on right of birth, as a gift according to the votes of the other citizens of the United States. That gift of power is only granted for a four year interim period of time. That gift of power is only presently allowed to be repeated to the same human being for a second immediate interval of a second four year interim of time. That gift of power is only a symbolic reflection of the reasonable will of the citizens of the United States.



The temporary and reflective gift of power is only a grant of temporary administrative authority which does not include permitting nor allowing any one human being to do whatever he feels like doing at the total cost of every other citizen in the nation.



Any human being that accepts the temporarily granted right essentially plays a role as an actor of the reasonable will of the entire citizenry of the Nation, which includes obedience to Federal and state laws, and the Constitution as the law of the land.



Before assuming the symbolic"seat of power", the president utters these words:"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”



Article. IV. Section. 4.

The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.



Article. VI. Para 2.

This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof; and all Treaties made, or which shall be made, under the Authority of the United States, shall be the supreme Law of the Land; and the Judges in every State shall be bound thereby, any Thing in the Constitution or Laws of any State to the Contrary notwithstanding.



The supreme law of the land is not vested in one man at any one given moment of time. The supreme law of the land is not vested in the behavior of any one man while acting in the temporary role as an actor assuming the power of president, a role that represents the concerted will of the people at one moment of time.



Any president of the United States has absolutely no right to declare himself above the written Constitution, which is the supreme law of the land.



Trump has willfully invited and incited others to riot in the White House.



It sure looks to me like Trump has willfully transgressed Article IV, section 4 and Article VI, para 2. …and a lot of other written Federal and State laws.



I am essentially powerless, so it remains to be seen if Congress does anything about what I am noting with my words as a real problem of the outrageously wrong, and supposedly illegal acts and behavior of one man, that is presently still playing an extremely bad role, exhibiting extremely intolerable, and illegal acts still today, as President. That fact, to me, is unbelievable, in any, and every sense of the word, and any other words.



Apparently a lot of people are bending over every which way to continue to support this one man. I don’t. Apparently a lot of people like his behavior, including probably a lot of algorithms designed by XXX, which is really a very critical question. But, for now, here is a momentary ultimate question:



Who can afford to be unreasonable especially like now?



Just my opinion, so I have written what words that I think are relevant at this moment in time, January 8, 2021. I've got the time to write, finally.