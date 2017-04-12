A Game Changer for Syria?

LONDON – Last week, US President Donald Trump authorized a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from which a chemical attack was launched by Bashar al-Assad’s regime. That strike marked a significant departure from former President Barack Obama’s widely discredited policy toward Syria – one that could change the Syrian conflict’s rules of engagement, if not its course.
The use of chemical weapons against rebels and civilians in the Middle East is far from a new phenomenon, and Arab socialist and Baathist regimes – with their ideological kinship to Nazism and fascism – have been the most common perpetrators. Under Gamal Abdel Nasser, Egyptian forces regularly used chemical weapons against Yemeni loyalist guerrillas and civilian villagers from 1963 to 1967. Saddam Hussein’s forces also used them regularly, against Iranians, Iraqi Kurds, and Iraq’s Shia majority, from 1983 to 1991.
But the Assad regime has outdone them all, conducting perhaps the most lethal, intense, and large-scale chemical-weapons campaign in the Middle East. Since late 2012, there have been some 64 alleged attacks, employing various toxic chemicals, ranging from chlorine to sarin gas. The latest attack, which killed more than 85 civilians and injured over 550, was part of this ongoing campaign.
In the Middle East’s six-decade-long history of state-directed chemical mass murder, one power has consistently protected the perpetrators: Russia. In the 1960s, the Soviet Union stifled condemnations of Nasser’s attacks on the Yemenis, leading then-United Nations Secretary-General U Thant to declare that he was powerless to deal with the matter.
Today, Russia’s involvement goes further than silencing debate in the UN Security Council or promoting diplomatic and legal impunity. President Vladimir Putin’s regime may have contributed to the latest chemical attack, by secretly reneging on the 2013 “framework for elimination of Syrian chemical weapons,” which called for the elimination of Syria’s stockpiles by mid-2014. It may even have been directly complicit in the attack.
In any case, the US now seems to be shifting its approach in a way that could have far-reaching implications for the Syrian conflict, almost all of which would be bad for Assad and his patrons in Russia and Iran. From a military perspective, the main impact of the strike – which apparently destroyed 20% of Assad’s operational aircraft in less than an hour – will be to boost deterrence, though to what extent remains unclear.
What is clear is that the Obama administration established no deterrence at all. Obama defined the use of chemical weapons as a “red line” that the Assad regime must not cross. But when Assad killed at least 1,429 people in Ghouta – including more than 426 children – with sarin gas in August 2013, Tomahawk cruise missiles did not rain down on Assad’s forces. And although the agreement with Russia led in August 2014 to the destruction of more than 600 metric tons of chemical agents, Assad and his allies carried out some 20 chemical attacks on the Aleppo, Idlib, and Rif Damascus governorates between July 2014 and the end of Obama’s presidency.
Deterring Assad demanded credible military action. That is what the Trump administration has now provided, proving that it is both willing and able to punish those who cross its red lines.
The “able” part matters. The Kremlin deployed missile-defense systems – including the state-of-the-art SA-21 Growler – in Syria about six months ago, claiming that Assad’s air bases were now safe from American cruise missiles. While such claims may have been useful to boost sales of Russian arms showcased in Syria, they turned out to mean little: Russia failed to intercept the US missiles.
Of course, in tipping off Russia about its plans, the Trump administration may have succeeded in preventing a Russian attempt to thwart them. But Russia probably could not have intercepted the US missiles in any case. The Growler systems are located at Russia’s air base in Latakia and a naval base in Tartus, more than 46 miles (75 kilometers) and 75 miles, respectively, from the Shayrat air base that the US struck. That is too far for the Growler’s short-range projectiles, and the system’s long-range projectiles cannot intercept missiles – such as the BQM-109 Tomahawks used by the US – that can skim the earth’s surface at an altitude of just five meters (16 feet).
But if the US airstrike left a bruise on Russia, the damage done to Assad’s forces is less clear. To be sure, they lost about 20 aircraft and suffered significant damage to bunkers, fuel tanks, munitions storage facilities, and air-defense radars. But parts of the airport remained operational after the attack, and Assad’s forces bombed the same sarin-choked town of Khan Sheikhun with conventional ordnance just hours after the Tomahawks struck.
This points to a fundamental flaw in the US approach to Syria. The overwhelming majority of Assad’s victims have been killed by conventional, not chemical, weapons. Yet the Trump administration, like the Obama administration before it, has focused on halting chemical attacks. In both cases, US policymakers have sought tactics for reducing war crimes, rather than credible strategies for ending the war.
An oft-repeated adage in diplomatic discussions about the Syrian conflict is that there are no military solutions. That does not mean that military action has no role to play. On the contrary, there probably can be no diplomatic solution or lasting settlement without action that resets the military balance and undermines both the conventional and unconventional capacities of Assad and his patrons.
It does mean, however, that one coalition of actors won’t be able to eradicate the others. It also means that the challenge for the Trump administration extends far beyond outmaneuvering Russian air-defense systems and tactically punishing a brutal, petty dictator.
Comment Commented Paul Mathew Mathew
Top Missile and Chemical Weapons Expert Debunks Trump’s Claims About Syrian Chemical Weapons
The Trump administration claims that it has proof that the Syrian government dropped chemical weapons from an airplane on April 4th.
But a top missile and chemical weapons expert told Washington’s Blog today that the weapon was not delivered by an airplane at all …
Specifically, we called Dr. Theodore Postol, professor of science, technology, and national security policy at MIT. Postol’s main expertise is in ballistic missiles. He has a substantial background in air dispersal, including how toxic plumes move in the air. Postol has taught courses on weapons of mass destruction – including chemical and biological threats – at MIT.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-04-13/top-missile-and-chemical-weapons-expert-debunks-trump%E2%80%99s-claims-about-syrian-chemic-0 Read more
Comment Commented M M
Paul, you and your distinguished professors are more than welcomed to visit Syria and more specifically those sites , and yes they are multiple sites where WMDs were used during the Syrian conflict, to verify for yourselves whether the Syrian regime ever used whether in this specific case or in any of the previous cases any WMDs'! Good luck with your reasoning. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Mathew Mathew
This is FAKE NEWS. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Omar Ashour makes some interesting revelations on the "six-decade-long history of state-directed" use of chemical weapons by dictators in the Middle East, and Russia's complicity in many of these attacks. Although he sees a possible "game changer" for the war in Syria, following the US missile strike last week, he doesn't believe in a diplomatic solution to ending the conflict and fears that the warring parties might fight to the bitter end.
The author points out that Bashar al-Assad is head of the Arab Socialist Ba'ath Party in Syria. And Saddam Hussein was the leader of the same party in Iraq. Both men have led Baathist regimes with "ideological kinship to Nazism and fascism." In recent history, Baathist warmongers and dictators "have been the most common perpetrators" of chemical attacks on their opponents.
During the civil war in Yemen between republicans backed by Egypt and royalists supported by Saudi Arabia, Egypt's Baathist dictator, Gamal Abdel Nasser launched chemical attacks on enemies from 1963 to 1967. Saddam Hussein used chemical weapons against Iranians during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, and against Kurds and the Shia majority population in Iraq between 1983 and 1991. Assad has broken the record in terms of frequency - some "64 alleged attacks" have been documented since 2012. His tactic has been to use little amount each time in order to avoid detection.
Russia is known for supporting authoritarian regimes all over the world. It forged strong ties with Egypt under Nasser during his rule between 1956-1970. In the 1960s, the Soviet Union "stifled condemnations of Nasser’s attacks on the Yemenis" at the UN Security Council. Since September 2015 Russia has been launching airstrikes on areas in Syria held by opposition groups. It has a military presence and an airbase in the country. But Russia's previous support dated back to the 1960s, when Hafez al-Assad, Bashar''s father, was in power. In 1971 Russians began to build a naval facility in Tartus, which they don't want to relinquish. Syria is the only country in the region, in which Russia still can exet its influence.
The author says Obama's reluctance to respond to Assad's gas attack after crossing the "red line" in August 2013, and the lack of deterrence had emboldened the butcher of Damascus to continue his atrocities. Another "fundamental flaw" in this tragedy is that the "overwhelming majority of Assad’s victims have been killed by conventional, not chemical, weapons." Yet the US focuses on "halting chemical attacks" and "reducing war crimes," rather than on "ending the war."
An end of it is nowhere in sight, which raises the doubt about the "oft-repeated adage" that there is no "military solutions" to the conflict. The author says, "there probably can be no diplomatic solution or lasting settlement without action that resets the military balance and undermines both the conventional and unconventional capacities of Assad and his patrons." To be realistic both Iran and Russia can't afford to fight in Syria indefinitely, because the Alawite regime is in the minority, surrounded by hostile Sunnis. They will not abandon the Syrian rebels, who seek to overthrow Assad. In this regard the war in Syria could last as long as the one fought in Lebanon between 1975-1990.
The US missile strike has also raised questions about the effectiveness of Russia's missile-defense systems. Its Growler systems might not have been able to intercept the US missiles last Thursday, even if Russia wasn't warned in advance. The problem for the US "extends far beyond outmaneuvering Russian air-defense systems and tactically punishing a brutal, petty dictator." But Assad is Russia's problem. Propping up this murderous regime at all cost has become Putin's priority in foreign policy, which could one day prove his undoing.
Read more
Comment Commented M M
JVH, a very good Summary, one point though, Nasser of Egypt was not a Baathist, he was a revolutionary, backed by the USSR at the time. Read more
Comment Commented Hank Bones
And once the Islamic State rules Syria, Iraq, and Libya, then what? Do we believe they will be satisfied after they've beheaded every man who won't submit or convert, taken every woman, and enslaved every children? Do we truly believe they will continue to fight Iran and be the puppet of their early backers?
Of course not. At some point, once the campaign against peaceful, secular governments in the Middle East has triumphed, and the Islamic State Caliph rules over all Arabia, it will turn on the forces that birthed it and nursed it, and Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Israel will be consumed.
Donald Trump has signaled his willingness to make war on the people of Syria in support of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). God help the people of Syria. I am amazed Bashar Al-Assad has postponed the inevitable as long as he has against the non-Syrian jihadi forces ('freedom fighters') armed by the most powerful states in the world to destroy or enslave ('liberate') his people. The writing may already be on the wall for him and the people of Syria. But I suspect this is a moment the citizens of the Middle Eastern powers who support this destruction will look back on 30 years from now and say, "We should have let Syria have peace." Read more
Comment Commented M M
Hank, let us put it in a slightly different prespective,who is more dangerous, the one that has WMDs' , has used them and is willing to use them against everyone albeit secular,mreligious , etc. Or the one that is barbaric using 12th century methods? Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Hank
Then very simply Assad was very ill advised to use chemical weapons which is a very obvious red flag action. I notice you do not refer to Iran in your comment
"We should have let Syria have peace." The number of active parties in the civil war are in double digits and they are fighting one another and all have different agendas. Then there are the external agents provocateur. To have peace they all have to cease and desist. All are long way from that on the face of it
Putin is supporting one brutal regime in order to try and contain another potential brutal regime. Murder and mayhem are not usually successful long term. The US advised prior to the event that it would occur therefore the bombing was a message rather than punitive act as resources would have been removed from site. The message is stop using chemical weapons on civilians because they are indiscriminate and internationally outlawed Read more
Comment Commented M M
One more point, to deal constructively with the North Korean And Syrian Regimes one needs a new Yalta between only Three Leaders, Putin, Trump and Xi- Ping.. If these three leaders spend 60 minutes together talking seriously, problems solved....cut the middlemen.. There is a lot at stake now, and all three of them must realise it by now. Read more
Comment Commented M M
The history of the Ba'ath / Assad Regimes are written in blood and cannot be altered. Trump' s message is meaningless, yet very costly in terms of US hardware, especially since the whole world were informed about the hit in advance, the Assad Regime admitted having known about it and managed to move their aircraft and hardware elsewhere. Actually it can be seen from today's footage that the airfield is still in use, the military aircraft are intact and well functioning and still stationed at the military base that was targeted. BO spread mayhem all over the world, discredited the US and all world leaders. When President of the US he was lecturing at US tax payers expense, now he is making a fortune out of it at the expense of foreign tax payers as a payback for his support to those foreign leaders. In any event, Putin miscalculated and made the same mistakes that the USSR made in Afghanistan. He decided to dig himself for the long haul, which is a lethal strategy, especially when one is dealing with criminals. The west no longer wish or are able to support any war financially, Putin knows that he cannot do it on his own, Assad knows too well the weaknesses of Putin and of the US administrations and he managed to play them against each other's with the added bonus of having Daesch or Al Quaeda to distract everyone from the daily atrocities committed by his regime against the civilians in Syria and destabilising the neighbouring countries, to include the EU by using the flow of migrants into multiple countries which has put very serious strains on the host countries. But this is not the first time the Assad regime resorted to these methods and tactics, they always followed the same script since they came to power in Syria. Putin has better change his strategy very fast, he has a new person at the WH, an opportunity to make it work. Assad and his regime must go and it must be a priority, and Syria must not be compared to any other situation or country. S. Husain of Iraq was an innocent kid if compared to Assad. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Mike, many thanks. One can also compare them to the New Year celebrations fireworks...very expensive but harmless... Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
You could call it "Tomahawk Theater". The videos of the launches were quite beautiful. The media planning was second to none. They even got Hillary to cheer them on. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Highly informative and balanced. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
There is no 'credible strategy' for a multi party civil war which is also a proxy war other than to commence discouraging proxy activity which in turn should limit the whole war in its size. Oddly enough by intervening the US may reduce proxy activity by introducing some balance to unfettered cavalier proxy engagement, we may find out shortly. Chemical warfare is an obvious red line which Obama went to the trouble of recognising and then discredited. I dont have a problem with Trump's team saying to Putin its double dutch rope jump buddy, not just you skipping on your own when it suits you - and this is about Putin not Assad. No Putin, no Assad. Putin's interest is his Syrian naval base a Med Fleet location, (recently developed) and keeping a lid on the so called IS so it doesnt agitate Sunni Muslim Tartars. Just like Ukraine was about retaining his Sevastapol Black Sea Naval base. Troops on the ground means casualties, a localised strike sends a message, we have to hope nobody wants to shoot the messenger and the message is read and understood Read more
