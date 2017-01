Fallos de representación en Estados Unidos y perspectivas para la democracia

slightly optimistic JAN 9, 2017

The international financial system is relatively undisciplined. In his essay it's time for smart regulation Javier Solana concludes that "we need global rules to underpin economic and financial stability".

But we have had rules. The 2008 financial crisis showed they were ignored by 'developed nations'. Audit claimed it was dissuaded by national government from reporting its criticisms to national and international shareholders. Banks were later bailed out big time. Being threatened with treason can have a sobering effect on an unprotected audit process.

Any changes surely would first have to protect audit in global finance from national governments. Has the Global Finance Project pursued this basic weakness?